Event Services Market to Garner $1.34 Trillion by 2031 ; Driven by Rising Business Activities Such as Brand Promotions

As per the event services market forecast, entertainment is the largest and fastest-growing segment in the global event services market.

The global event services market size was valued at $515.80 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,349.00 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Event Services Market by Service (Strategy, Planning, Budget, and market Development, Communication and Logistics, Attendees Management and Engagement, Event Catering, Virtual or Hybrid Event Enabler, Location Rental, Others), by Event Type (Music Concert, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions and Conferences, Corporate Events and Seminars, Others), by End User (Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment, Others), by Organization (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises, Government Bodies and NGOs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global event services industry generated $515.80 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1,349.00 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16575 Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global event services market is driven by huge increase in business activities such as brand promotions, conference/seminar, employee training activities, development in the tourism & hospitability sectors, and surge in IT hubs across the globe. Moreover, the surge in business activities boosts the demand for the services of event planners, personnel service providers, and furniture & equipment rental services, which creates lucrative opportunities in the coming years.The location rental segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast periodBy service, the location rental segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global event services market, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the virtual or hybrid event enabler segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in adoption of the ICT technologies among the event planners and the corporate houses across the globe.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (340 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/372e5cc035e13faa99ae70692c8af190 The entertainment segment to lead the trail during the forecast periodBy end user, the entertainment segment held the largest share in 2021,accounting for more than one-fourth of the global event services market, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to show the largest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, attributed to expansion of the entertainment industry and surge in consumer expenditure on entertainment.Europe to maintain its dominant position by 2031By region, Europe dominated the market with the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, holding more than one-third of the global event services market. This region has been extremely successful in winning conferences of international associations with over half of the top cities and countries selected as destinations for international association conferences. The LAMEA region, at the same time, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16575 Leading Market Players: -FX Group Ltd.Martin Audio Ltd.International Security AgencyIntelligent Protection International LimitedBasset Events, Inc.wonderlandAccess Destination ServicesBCD GroupATPI Ltd.StubHub𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market 𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-food-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wearable-technology-market

