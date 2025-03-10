Beyond Ride Announces Partnership with Meridian at Stone Creek to Revolutionize Senior Transportation Services

PSLMeridianatStoneCreekL photo PSLMeridianatStoneCreek Beyond Ride Wheel Chair

Addressing Transportation Challenges in Assisted Living. Access to dependable transportation is a critical component of maintaining health.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meridian at Stone Creek, a distinguished senior living community located at 1111 S. 376th Street, Milton, WA 98354, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Beyond Ride , a leading non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service provider. This collaboration aims to provide residents with reliable, safe, and affordable transportation solutions , thereby enhancing their access to medical appointments and community engagements.Addressing Transportation Challenges in Assisted Living Access to dependable transportation is a critical component of maintaining health, independence, and quality of life for seniors. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by residents in securing consistent and specialized transportation, Meridian at Stone Creek sought a partnership that would effectively address these concerns. Beyond Ride, with its commitment to providing compassionate and reliable NEMT services, emerged as the ideal collaborator.About Meridian at Stone CreekMeridian at Stone Creek is an exceptional senior living community offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Respite Care options. Situated in Milton, Washington, the community provides a friendly, welcoming atmosphere with comfortable, pet-friendly homes and excellent amenities. Residents enjoy a vibrant social calendar, including organized activities and access to amenities such as a library, games room, coffee bar, and cozy sitting areas. The partnership with Beyond Ride aligns seamlessly with Meridian at Stone Creek's commitment to delivering high-quality, individualized care and enriching daily experiences for its residents.About Beyond RideBeyond Ride is a trusted provider of non-emergency medical transportation services across Washington State. Specializing in wheelchair and ambulatory services, Beyond Ride ensures that individuals, including low-income seniors and disabled users, have access to reliable transportation for medical appointments and essential errands. Their commitment to safety, affordability, and personalized care has made them a preferred choice for many healthcare facilities and senior communities.Key Features of the PartnershipEnhanced Accessibility: Residents of Meridian at Stone Creek will have prioritized access to Beyond Ride's fleet of specialized vehicles, ensuring timely transportation to medical appointments, therapy sessions, and other essential services.Safety and Comfort: Beyond Ride's vehicles are equipped to accommodate various mobility needs, including wheelchair accessibility. Trained drivers provide door-to-door assistance, ensuring residents' safety and comfort throughout their journey.Affordable Solutions: Understanding the financial considerations of many seniors, Beyond Ride offers competitive pricing. They accept all major credit cards and United Healthcare Insurance, making transportation services more accessible to a broader range of residents.Comprehensive Service Areas: Beyond Ride's extensive network ensures that residents can access transportation services not only within Milton but also to neighboring areas, facilitating a broader range of medical and social engagements.Leadership PerspectivesBusiness Manager of Meridian at Stone Creek, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:"Our commitment has always been to provide our residents with the highest quality of life. Reliable transportation is a crucial component of this commitment. Partnering with Beyond Ride allows us to offer our residents a trusted and efficient means to attend medical appointments and stay connected with the community."Marketing Manager of Beyond Ride added:"We are honored to collaborate with Meridian at Stone Creek, a community that shares our dedication to compassionate care. This partnership enables us to extend our services to more seniors, ensuring they have the transportation support they need to lead active and fulfilling lives."Implementation and Resident BenefitsThe integration of Beyond Ride's services into the daily operations of Meridian at Stone Creek is designed to be seamless. Residents or their families can schedule transportation through the community's concierge services, with Beyond Ride accommodating both scheduled and on-demand requests. This flexibility ensures that residents can maintain their independence and adhere to their personal schedules without transportation becoming a barrier.Beyond medical appointments, the partnership also opens avenues for residents to engage in social, recreational, and cultural activities within the broader Milton and Tacoma communities. Access to reliable transportation means residents can attend local events, visit parks, or dine at their favorite restaurants, thereby enriching their daily experiences.Commitment to Community and InnovationBoth Meridian at Stone Creek and Beyond Ride are committed to continuous improvement and community engagement. Regular feedback sessions will be held to assess the effectiveness of the transportation services and identify areas for enhancement. This collaborative approach ensures that the evolving needs of residents are met with innovative solutions. For more information, visit beyondride.com.Contact InformationFor media inquiries, please contact:Business ManagerMeridian at Stone CreekPhone: (253) 204-2848Email: jdunn@meridianatstonecreek.comBeyond RideEmail: info@beyondride.comThis partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the well-being and independence of seniors in the Milton and Tacoma areas, setting a benchmark for collaborative efforts in senior care and support services.

Beyond Ride Partners with Meridian at Stone Creek to Transform Senior Transportation!

