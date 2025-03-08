53% of New Timeshare Sales Go to Gen Z and Millennials—Lonestar Transfer Offers a Way Out

ROYCE CITY, Texas, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The timeshare industry is shifting, with Gen Z and millennial buyers now make up 53% of new timeshare sales, according to a recent ARDA report. Many are drawn in by false promises of exclusive vacations, only to face rising maintenance fees, unexpected costs, and inflexible booking. Lonestar Transfer helps thousands break free from these costly obligations.

Understanding the Timeshare Trap

Timeshare companies are doing an exceptional job at marketing themselves in a way that seems as though they are a good investment and rebranding to appear as though they are not a timeshare at all but rather a ‘vacation club’. Unlike traditional real estate, timeshares depreciate in value, making resale nearly impossible. Many owners find themselves stuck in contracts they no longer want or can afford.

“We have seen an increasing number of younger clients who regret their purchase after realizing the true costs and restrictions of ownership," said Karen Holloway, spokesperson for Lonestar Transfer. "They want out, but the timeshare companies make it incredibly difficult to exit. That’s where we step in."

Lonestar Transfer: The Trusted Solution

For over a decade, Lonestar Transfer has been the leading expert in timeshare exit services, providing permanent solutions for owners who feel trapped by their contracts. Unlike ineffective resale programs, Lonestar Transfer guarantees a safe, legal, and permanent exit to relieve you of excessive fees and the burden of your timeshare.

A Growing Need for Education and Advocacy

With younger generations making up a growing share of timeshare buyers, Lonestar Transfer is committed to educating consumers. Through industry expertise, client advocacy, and a money-back guarantee on its services, the company continues to set the standard for ethical and effective timeshare exits.

About Lonestar Transfer

Lonestar Transfer is a premier timeshare exit company, dedicated to helping owners permanently exit their contracts. With an A+ rating from the BBB and thousands of five-star reviews, Lonestar Transfer has built a reputation for transparency, integrity, and guaranteed results. The company has successfully helped over 30,000 families escape the financial burdens of timeshare ownership and saved them over $425 million.

