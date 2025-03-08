Expert Consumers has recognized Klaviyo as the top SMS marketing platform for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized Klaviyo as the top SMS marketing platform for 2025, citing its seamless integration with marketing automation, data-driven insights, and multi-channel capabilities. As businesses increasingly turn to SMS marketing to engage customers in real time, the demand for platforms that provide targeted, efficient, and scalable messaging solutions continues to grow.

Klaviyo - enables businesses to deliver personalized, automated text messages integrated with email and other marketing channels for seamless customer engagement.

Marketing automation has become a critical tool for businesses aiming to optimize customer engagement and sales performance. SMS marketing, in particular, has proven to be an effective channel, with 74% of consumers subscribing to text updates from brands and 65% reporting that SMS messages have influenced their purchasing decisions. Unlike email and social media, SMS offers direct communication with higher open rates, making it an essential part of modern marketing strategies.

Expert Consumers highlighted Klaviyo’s ability to enhance customer outreach by integrating SMS with email marketing and automation workflows. The platform enables businesses to personalize text campaigns based on real-time customer data, improving engagement and conversion rates.

“Klaviyo stands out for its ability to unify SMS with email and other digital marketing channels, allowing businesses to create more personalized and effective customer journeys,” said Drew Thomas, a spokesperson from Expert Consumers.

Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo has grown into a leading provider of marketing automation solutions, serving over 167,000 businesses worldwide. Klaviyo’s SMS marketing solution is used by more than 19,000 brands alongside email, demonstrating its impact on businesses seeking to maximize engagement across multiple channels.

Unlike SMS point solutions that focus solely on text-based communication, Klaviyo’s all-in-one platform enables brands to optimize marketing efforts holistically across multiple channels. By considering the customer journey as a whole rather than treating SMS as an isolated touchpoint, businesses can create more strategic and effective outreach. As customer expectations evolve, brands are shifting toward integrated marketing strategies that balance automation with personalization, ensuring that no single channel operates in a silo.

With Klaviyo, brands can build multi-channel workflows that adjust messaging based on customer intent. For example, a site visitor showing low intent—such as browsing without adding items to their cart—may receive a well-timed email, while a high-intent action like cart abandonment can trigger a personalized SMS. This approach ensures that messaging remains relevant, avoids overcommunication, and maximizes engagement at every stage of the customer journey. While short-term single-channel optimization may yield immediate results, a comprehensive, data-driven strategy ultimately enhances long-term performance across all marketing channels.

SMS marketing today

SMS marketing remains a powerful tool for B2C brands looking to drive customer retention and sales. With high engagement rates and the ability to deliver time-sensitive messages, SMS has emerged as a vital channel for brands seeking to reach consumers with immediacy and precision. Industry benchmarks and statistics indicate that 90% of text messages are read within three minutes of receipt, underscoring SMS as one of the most direct and effective means of communication. Unlike email or social media, which may be overlooked in crowded inboxes or feeds, text messages are delivered straight to consumers' mobile devices, which are frequently within reach throughout the day.

Klaviyo’s last-touch multichannel attribution feature enables businesses to measure the direct impact of SMS campaigns on conversions, providing actionable insights to refine marketing strategies. Data suggests that SMS campaigns often generate higher revenue per recipient than email across e-commerce industries, reinforcing its role as a high-performing marketing channel.

As SMS marketing continues to evolve alongside email best practices, its potential for driving revenue and customer engagement is expected to expand. Given the personal nature of text messaging, brands must ensure that SMS communications provide meaningful value, leveraging the channel for urgent updates, time-sensitive promotions, and critical customer interactions.

To maximize the effectiveness of SMS within a broader marketing strategy, seamless integration with existing business systems is essential. The platform integrates with over 350 third-party applications, allowing businesses to synchronize customer data across their entire tech stack. This enables automated triggers for messages such as cart abandonment alerts, shipping updates, and loyalty rewards. Businesses using Klaviyo’s unified SMS and email platform have reported a 19% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth rate, reinforcing the effectiveness of its multi-channel approach.

With the growing need for global scalability, Klaviyo’s SMS marketing service supports businesses operating in over 15 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and several European markets. The platform’s smart automation, AI-powered campaign tools, and performance analytics alongside email, analytics, and customer data allow brands to tailor their SMS strategies for different audiences, ensuring messages reach the right customers at the right time.

As businesses continue to prioritize direct-to-consumer marketing, SMS remains a key channel for driving customer loyalty and revenue growth. Klaviyo’s recognition as the top SMS marketing platform for 2025 reflects its role in helping brands leverage data-driven insights to create more effective, personalized marketing experiences.

For businesses looking to enhance their customer engagement strategies, SMS marketing offers a reliable, high-impact solution. As automation and data-driven marketing continue to evolve, platforms like Klaviyo are shaping the future of customer communication and business growth.

