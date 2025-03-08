Naples Soccer Academy Celebrates International Women’s Day with The Keeper Institute

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)3 A club-neutral organization dedicated to youth female soccer

International Women’s Day (IWD) serves as a global day recognizing the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Today, we celebrate and thank all the women who inspire, nurture, and lead with grace, making the world stronger, brighter, and more just” — jason gruner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida, is proud to welcome The Keeper Institute (TKI)—the premier goalkeeper development organization—to North Collier Regional Park (NCRP) in Naples, Florida, on March 8th and 9th, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This special event will be led by former U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) goalkeeper Jillian Loyden, reinforcing NSA’s commitment to empowering female athletes through elite training, mentorship, and leadership development. International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8th and serves as a global day recognizing the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.International Women’s Day is a time to honor the strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication of women everywhere. From mothers to mentors, leaders to caregivers, pioneers to everyday heroes—women shape our world with courage, compassion, and wisdom. Their contributions are the foundation of families, communities, and progress. Today, we celebrate and thank all the women who inspire, nurture, and lead with grace, making the world stronger, brighter, and more just,” added Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy.About The Keeper Institute (TKI)At The Keeper Institute, our mission is to provide young aspiring goalkeepers of all skill levels with the education and training needed to reach their full potential. We believe that every athlete has the ability to grow, and our goal is to help bring that potential to life. Through a holistic approach to goalkeeper development, we focus on technical training, mental resilience, and character building—helping athletes become great goalkeepers and even greater individuals.About Naples Soccer Academy (NSA)Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a club-neutral 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. Led by collegiate and professional female athletes, NSA provides elite-level soccer instruction with a mission to empower young female athletes both on and off the pitch.

