CoinEx Strategic Trading: Key Insights on Auto-Invest Plan

Introduction

HONG KONG, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you're like most traders, you've probably spent countless hours staring at charts, trying to time the perfect buy or sell. But what if you could grow your assets effortlessly without chasing trends or market timing? Introducing CoinEx’s Auto-Invest Plan, it is a strategic trading tool that allows you to invest in crypto automatically at scheduled intervals, leveraging the power of dollar-cost averaging (DCA).

And the best part? No stress, no market monitoring—just consistent, steady growth.

Convenience of Auto-Invest Plan

The CoinEx Auto-Invest Plan takes the problem out of crypto investing by allowing users to automate their purchases at regular intervals, eliminating the need for constant market monitoring. Instead of stressing over price fluctuations or trying to time the perfect entry, you can set up a recurring investment plan in just a few clicks and let it run on autopilot.

This strategy leverages dollar-cost averaging (DCA) , ensuring you buy crypto at different price points over time, reducing risk, and maximizing long-term returns. Whether you're a beginner looking for an easy way to invest or a seasoned trader seeking a hands-off approach, the Auto-Invest Plan offers a stress-free, disciplined strategy for growing your portfolio easily.





Advantages of CoinEx Auto-Invest Plan

Accumulate and grow assets regularly – Build your crypto portfolio effortlessly by investing at scheduled intervals, ensuring steady growth over time.

Diversify costs and risks – Reduce the impact of market volatility by spreading out your investments, lowering the risk of making large purchases at unfavorable prices.

Carefree of investment timing – No need to stress about when to buy—automated investments ensure you enter the market consistently, eliminating guesswork.

Automatic deduction, simple and convenient – Set up your plan once, and let it run seamlessly with automatic deductions, making crypto investing hassle-free.

The Power of Dollar-Cost Averaging: Trade Stress-Free, Earn Effortlessly

According to sources, it shows that 90% of stock market traders are at a loss. Generally speaking, most traders focus on timing the market rather than time in the market. The problem? Markets are unpredictable—even professionals struggle to predict price movements accurately. This is where DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) comes in. Instead of making one big purchase at an uncertain price, DCA spreads out your investments over time, reducing the impact of short-term volatility.

Let’s say you’re a busy professional who loves crypto but doesn’t have time to monitor charts. You still want to grow your portfolio but don’t want the stress of market fluctuations.

Here’s how CoinEx’s Auto-Invest Plan solves this problem.

Mr. A, a full-time engineer, always struggled to find time for crypto trading. Every time he tried, he bought too high or missed key opportunities. Then, he discovered CoinEx’s Auto-Invest Plan.

He set up an automatic investment of $100 in Bitcoin every week.

No need to check charts—his investments ran on autopilot.

What does it work? Because some weeks, BTC might be at $60K; other times, it could drop to $50K or rise to $70K. Over time, your average purchase price smooths out, reducing risk and maximizing long-term gains. Instead of guessing market movements, Mr.A let the strategy work for him—investing consistently and stress-free.

How to Get Started with CoinEx Auto-Invest Plan in Minutes

Getting started with the CoinEx Auto-Invest Plan is incredibly simple and takes just a few minutes. First, visit CoinEx Strategic Trading and select the Auto-Invest Plan option. Next, choose the cryptocurrency you want to invest in: BTC, ETH, or another asset.

Then, set your investment amount and decide how frequently you want to invest—daily, weekly, or at another interval that suits your strategy. Once everything is configured, simply confirm and activate the plan. From that moment on, your investments will run on autopilot, ensuring you buy consistently without the stress of market timing. No more FOMO or stress—just steady, automated crypto investing that works for you.

Why You Should Start Auto-Investing Today

If you’re tired of chasing market trends and stressing over price movements, CoinEx’s Auto-Invest Plan is the perfect solution. This fully automated strategy allows you to invest consistently without constant monitoring, making it ideal for beginners and experienced traders.

Leveraging dollar-cost averaging (DCA) helps smooth out market fluctuations and ensures steady long-term growth. Whether new to crypto or looking for a hands-off investment approach, this plan simplifies the process and maximizes your potential gains. Stop worrying about market timing—set it up once, let it work for you, and watch your portfolio grow effortlessly.

Risk Reminder

Strategic Trading is a trading tool CoinEx provides and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Users can fully control their strategies and modify, pause, or terminate them based on market conditions. However, it is essential to recognize that Strategic Trading does not guarantee expected returns, as outcomes may be affected by inadequate strategy settings or extreme market volatility.

Users make all trading decisions independently and bear full responsibility for their choices. CoinEx assumes no liability for any potential losses incurred while using this service. We strongly recommend that users carefully evaluate their risk tolerance, seek professional guidance, and thoroughly review the Strategic Trading guide before making investment decisions.

FAQ: CoinEx Auto-Invest Plan

1. How does the Auto-Invest Plan help me accumulate and grow assets regularly?

The Auto-Invest Plan allows you to automatically invest at scheduled intervals, ensuring consistent asset accumulation over time.

2. Do I need to worry about timing my investments?

No, the Auto-Invest Plan eliminates the need to time the market. Since investments occur automatically, you don’t have to stress about when to buy, helping you avoid emotional trading decisions and stick to a consistent strategy.

3. Is the Auto-Invest Plan easy to use?

Yes! Once you set it up, the system automatically deducts funds and executes your investments, making the process simple and hassle-free. Just choose your preferred crypto, investment frequency, and amount—then let it work for you.

*This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1,300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

