Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against SWKS

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) securities between July 30, 2024 and February 5, 2025. Skyworks is a developer, manufacture, and provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and solutions for numerous applications.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Misled Investors About its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from smartphone upgrade cycles and macroeconomic fluctuations. The complaint alleges that in truth, Skyworks' optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell short of reality as they relied too heavily on the Company's partnership with its largest customer and launch of that customer's newest phone.

Skyworks revealed the truth in its press release issued on February 5, 2025. On this news, the price of Skyworks' common stock declined from $87.08 per share on February 5, 2025, to $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025, a decline of over 24%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 5, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

