Referrals to NHS sexual assault centres rise by 18% in 2 years

The number of people being referred for specialist NHS support following rape or sexual assault has increased by nearly 18% in the last 2 years, NHS data suggests.



NHS sexual assault referral centres – which provide free, specialist support to anyone across England who has been raped, sexually assaulted or abused – received over 26,000 referrals last year (26,374, January to December 2024), compared to 22,407 referrals in 2022.

The rise follows national campaigns by the NHS to ensure more survivors are aware of the vital medical, practical and emotional support available, and to raise awareness of the roll-out of sexual assault referral centres (SARCs) among GPs.

Services offered by the centres include crisis care, medical and forensic examinations, emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections – and they can also arrange access to an independent sexual assault advisor, as well as referrals to mental health support and voluntary sector sexual violence support services.

To mark International Women’s Day, NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard visited The Havens SARC at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, one of the country’s leading specialist services supporting survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

NHS data indicate that 61% of all service users last year were under the age of 25, with around 7,000 referrals (27%) being made for children under the age of 15.

While more survivors are now accessing support, levels of self-referrals remain low with the majority of referrals (78%) coming via the police, suggesting many survivors may not realise they can seek NHS support without going to the police if they wish.

The NHS is calling on the support of GPs to help ensure patients know that they can contact a SARC 24/7 for help and receive support anonymously if they wish to.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive said: “This is one of those NHS services we all wish didn’t need to exist – but as long as there are people who need the specialist care they provide, we are determined to ensure that they can get it.

“It’s encouraging that thousands more people are now accessing support, but there is still more to do to ensure everyone affected knows of the vital care available. That’s why we’ve been raising awareness of sexual assault referral centres amongst other health professionals, and particularly local GPs, so they can get their patients the help they need, when they need it.

“These centres can be contacted 24/7, and you can stay completely anonymous, and not involve the police, if you don’t want to.

“This International Women’s Day, we want every survivor to know that the NHS is here for you and that free and confidential support is available – please seek help from one of our centres by visiting www.nhs.uk/sarcs”.

SARCs provide specialist medical care, forensic medical examinations, and onward referral to psychological support for survivors of sexual assault and abuse and related physical harm, including strangulation.

While the majority of referrals are for women and girls, these services are available for everyone, regardless of age, gender identity and sexuality – everyone can receive the same confidential, specialist support in a place where they will be safe.

Kate Davies CBE, NHS National Director for Health and Justice said: “Despite ongoing improvements to services, we know that there are still people who are not coming forward to get help following sexual assault and abuse. Please know that these services are available across England if you need them, and you will be cared for by a team who will help you get the care that is right for you.

“The involvement of survivors has absolutely been central to the development of these services, with a key focus on providing a safe space where you will be listened to and believed”.

Dr Bernadette Butler, a forensic physician and clinical education and training lead at the Havens in London, and President of the Faculty of Forensic and Legal Medicine, added: “The Havens provide a vitally important service for anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted. Acts of sexual violence can be devastating, and the increase we’ve seen in referrals is evidence that there is greater awareness of sexual assault referral centres and the care which our teams provide.

“This is a positive change because the range of holistic care we provide covers the therapeutic aspects of immediate advice on safety, medical care and crisis support, as well as forensic medical examinations. In addition, there is ongoing care and support from counsellors, psychologists and independent sexual violence advocates or advisors. The Havens are staffed by specially trained professionals, who are committed to providing safe, patient and client-centred care”.