Impact Of Rising Obesity Rates On The Market: A Key Driver Transforming The Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The varicose vein treatment devices market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. The market, originally valued at $1.31 billion in 2024, is projected to scale up to $1.43 billion in 2025, posting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This surge in the historic period could be credited to factors such as an aging global population, increased awareness about varicose veins, a growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, higher healthcare expenditure, and the rise in lifestyle-related diseases.

Looking ahead, the varicose vein treatment devices market is set for a strong growth trajectory. The market size is slated to reach $2.00 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. This expected growth frame can be attributed to factors such as rising public awareness, increased disposable incomes, a growing prevalence of varicose veins, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and a rising obese population.

Major trends anticipated in the forecast period include a shift towards outpatient treatments, increased usage of laser and radiofrequency technologies, technological advancements, a rise in the adoption of ambulatory care centers, and rising demand for home-based treatment devices.

What Drives The Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Growth?

Forecasts indicate that the rising incidence of obesity will propel the varicose vein treatment devices market going forward. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, can lead to serious health issues like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and joint problems. The rise in obesity rates largely stems from poor dietary choices, reduced physical activity, and environmental factors promoting unhealthy eating, while socio-economic conditions, genetics, and mental health also significantly contribute to its prevalence.

This is where the varicose vein treatment devices play a crucial role. They improve the quality of life of individuals with obesity by alleviating vein-related complications, enhancing blood circulation, reducing pain and swelling caused by excess weight, and supporting better mobility and overall vascular health. March 2023 data from the World Heart Foundation revealed that approximately 2.3 billion adults and children worldwide are obese or overweight, and this number is projected to reach 2.7 billion by 2025. Therefore, the rising incidence of obesity is driving growth in the varicose vein treatment devices market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market?

Key industry players contributing to this market's growth include Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems, Lumenis Be Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Candela Medical, Alma Lasers, Dornier Medtech, among others. These companies are turning their focus to developing innovative solutions that deliver precise treatment with minimal discomfort and quicker recovery times for patients. Innovations include minimally invasive technologies that use small incisions and advanced instruments to perform procedures with reduced trauma.

How Is The Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market Segmented?

The market's segmentation further elucidates this industry's dynamics – categorizing by device type, treatment type, patient age, and end-user. Subdivisions under these categories shed light on the variety of devices and treatment methods prevalent in the market, offering a comprehensive overview of the industry's landscape.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market?

North America stood as the largest region in the varicose vein treatment devices market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other key regions covered in this market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

