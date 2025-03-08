Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Varicose Veins Treatment Market Evolved And What Is Its Expected Future Trajectory?

The varicose veins treatment market has recorded substantial growth in recent years, growing from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This dramatic increase can be attributed to various factors including an increasing preference for outpatient treatments, a rise in preventative treatments for varicose veins, and the current cosmetic concerns associated with varicose veins, stimulated by a rise in sedentary lifestyles and the increasing adoption of lasers.

The coming years are expected to echo this trend of robust growth, with the varicose veins treatment market forecasted to grow to $2.71 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4%, driven by a rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing obesity rates, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and increased government spending on healthcare.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers And Major Trends In The Varicose Veins Treatment Market?

The burgeoning demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to be a significant driver for the growth of the varicose veins treatment market. Minimally invasive procedures employ small incisions and specialized instruments to execute operations that cause less tissue damage, resulting in reduced pain, shorter recovery times, and minimal scarring compared to traditional open surgery. The increasing demand for such procedures is spurred by several elements such as reduced recovery time, improved patient outcomes, and the growing aging population, thereby enhancing patient safety, satisfaction, and efficiency in healthcare.

Additionally, industry trends forecast for the upcoming period include technological advancements, integration of AI, 3D imaging, advanced compression therapy, and combination therapies signaling the progressive direction of the market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Varicose Veins Treatment Market?

A wide array of major companies operate within the varicose veins treatment market which includes Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG Limited, Acibadem International Group, Froedtert Health Incorporated, Merit Medical Systems Incorporated, uvahealth, AngioDynamics Incorporated, Medi USA Limited Partnership, Dornier MedTech GmbH, Sciton Incorporated, Invera Medical Limited, Biolitec AG, Alma Lasers Limited, Won Tech Company Limited, F Care Systems S.A., Eufoton S.R.L., Vascular Solutions Incorporated, Theraclion S.A., uGlow Med Spa, Varicose Veins India.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Varicose Veins Treatment Market?

In keeping with the evolving medical landscape, major companies within the market are developing innovative solutions. With goals such as enhanced patient outcomes, streamlined treatment monitoring, improved accessibility to care, and personalized therapeutic approaches, significant strides are being taken in anesthesia-free treatment. This involves the execution of medical procedures sans anesthesia, ensuring improved safety, quicker recovery, and greater patient comfort.

How Is The Varicose Veins Treatment Market Segmented?

1 By Product: Ablation Devices, Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Laser Ablation Devices

2 By Procedure: Injection Sclerotherapy, Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation Or Stripping

3 End-User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Ablation Devices: Endovenous Laser Therapy EVLT Devices, Sclerotherapy Devices

2 By Radiofrequency Ablation Devices: Radiofrequency Catheters, RF Ablation Systems

3 By Laser Ablation Devices: Laser Fiber Optic Devices, Laser Venous Ablation Systems

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Varicose Vein Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the varicose veins treatment market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. The report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

