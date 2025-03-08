Submit Release
Geotechnical work to be conducted on and along roadways in Central Maui

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays from March 10-14 as crews will be drilling for soil samples in and along state highways, which will assist the department in maintaining and improving its roadways.

Monday, March 10: work will be conducted on the east side shoulders of the Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Hāna Highway (Route 36) intersections from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no lane closures. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Haleakala-and-Hana-borings-.png

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

Geotechnical work to be conducted on and along roadways in Central Maui

