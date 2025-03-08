Full closure of the Likelike off-ramp from Kāneʻohe-bound H-3 Freeway, Saturday, March 8

Main, News Posted on Mar 7, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of a full closure of the Likelike Highway off-ramp (Exit 9) from the Kāneʻohe-bound H-3 Freeway, on the evening of, Saturday, March 8.

Crews will be working on lighting repairs on the Likelike Highway off-ramp on Saturday, March 8, from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Motorists will be detoured via the Halekou Interchange to access the Windward side. Use of alternate routes like Pali Highway and Likelike Highway are advised.

Concurrently on Saturday, March 8, there will be a right lane closure on the Kāneʻohe-bound H-3 Freeway between the Harano and Hospital Rock Tunnels, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for repairs to steel plate welds.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

