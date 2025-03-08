TDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Telephone and Data Systems, Inc on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against TDS with a Class Period from May 6, 2022 to November 3, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of TDS have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges, in part, that TDS and its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular"), made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

If you are a long-term stockholder of TDS, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

