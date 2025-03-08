Seattle CBP officers seize more than 18 pounds of meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine Feb. 28.

SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Seattle seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine Feb. 28.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Seattle-Tacoma International airport seized the narcotics from a 33-year-old woman, who is a citizen of the United States, was encountered awaiting a flight to Seoul, South Korea. CBP officers escorted the woman to the international arrivals facility of the airport.

CBP officers searched the woman’s carry-on bag and discovered bundles of a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The Port of Seattle Police Department took custody of the woman and the narcotics.

“CBP’s border security mission not only protects the homeland from dangerous narcotics, but it also helps prevent these deadly substances from reaching communities in countries around the world,” said Greg Alvarez, Director of Field Operations, Seattle Field Office. “Furthermore, seizures and arrests such as this, take drug traffickers off of our streets and revenue away from criminal organizations.”

CBP is the largest U.S. law enforcement agency and is uniquely positioned to detect, identify, and seize illicit drugs from entering the country, thereby preventing these deadly substances from taking the lives of our friends, family, colleagues, and community members.