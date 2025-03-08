Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (“Ingram” or the “Company”) (NYSE:INGM). The investigation concerns whether Ingram and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 24, 2024, Ingram conducted its initial public offering, with shares of common stock priced at $22.00 per share.

Then, on March 4, 2025, Ingram released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing that it had been materially impacted by two separate charges totaling more than $20 million, including over $9 million for a “inventory write offs” and that the charges “impacted gross margin and income from operations as well as the stock-based compensation charge with [the] IPO.” On this news, the price of Ingram shares declined by $1.16 per share, from $20.98 per share on March 4, 2025, to close at $19.82 on March 5, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ingram securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



