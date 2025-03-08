AHA, others file amicus briefs opposing major drug companies’ 340B rebate models

The AHA this week filed a number of friend-of-the-court briefs in cases before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, urging the court to uphold the Health Resources and Services Administration’s decision to reject drug companies’ proposed 340B rebate models in separate lawsuits brought by a number of drug companies to bar the agency from doing so.

The AHA filed the following friend-of-the-court briefs:

Others joining the AHA in the friend-of-the-court briefs were the Children’s Hospital Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges and America’s Essential Hospitals.