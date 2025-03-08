Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,762 in the last 365 days.

AHA, others file amicus briefs opposing major drug companies’ 340B rebate models

The AHA this week filed a number of friend-of-the-court briefs in cases before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, urging the court to uphold the Health Resources and Services Administration’s decision to reject drug companies’ proposed 340B rebate models in separate lawsuits brought by a number of drug companies to bar the agency from doing so. 

The AHA filed the following friend-of-the-court briefs:  

Others joining the AHA in the friend-of-the-court briefs were the Children’s Hospital Association, the Association of American Medical Colleges and America’s Essential Hospitals. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA, others file amicus briefs opposing major drug companies’ 340B rebate models

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more