March 7, 2025 Legarda Advances women's rights and opportunities on Women's Day In celebration of International Women's Day, Senator Loren Legarda assured her commitment to continue upholding the welfare of Filipino women, urging fellow public servants to prioritize programs that will ensure their safety and well-being. While the Philippines remains the most gender equal country in Asia according to the 2024 Global Gender Gap Index (GGGI) Report, Legarda emphasized that there are persistent threats against women's rights. "Stronger legal protections will always be the key to ensure that women are treated with dignity and respect in all aspects of life. But laws will be insufficient if we do not uphold them with conviction," she asserted. "When we support women, when we protect their rights, invest in their education, and create equal economic opportunities, we build a stronger and more resilient Philippines," Legarda said. According to Legarda, more Filipinas fall on the short end owing to inequalities due to gender-based biases in their respective communities and workplaces. Moreover, Filipinas remain bogged with issues such as domestic violence, lack of access to education and health, and lack of economic opportunities. Legarda, the country's longest-serving female senator and the only woman to top two senatorial elections, has long been at the forefront of championing women's rights. She has sought to bridge the gaps by authoring and sponsoring laws such as the Magna Carta of Women, the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and its expanded version, the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Law, and the 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leave Law. Women often bear the burden of unpaid household tasks like cooking, caregiving, cleaning, and laundry, which go unrecognized and uncompensated. "It's time we acknowledge and value the weight of unpaid care work that women shoulder," said the lawmaker. To address this, the four-term senator filed Senate Bill No. 1648, the proposed Unpaid Care Workers Welfare Act, to challenge traditional gender roles and promote shared household responsibilities. Legarda has also been a strong advocate for women entrepreneurs, especially in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), where women make up 99% of participants. She has supported programs that empower women in culture-based industries like weaving, including the TESDA Women Center Alumni Association (TWCAA) for entrepreneurship training, the Schools of Living Traditions (SLTs) under the NCCA for preserving indigenous crafts, the Hibla Pavilion of Textiles and Weaves to showcase local weavers, and the DTI's National Arts and Crafts Fair to promote Filipino MSMEs. "Women in MSMEs are closest to my heart because they make up almost all of our small businesses. To truly support them, we must provide the necessary resources—capital, equipment, and training—to help their businesses thrive," Legarda emphasized. "Championing women's rights has always been my advocacy, and I remain steadfast in crafting and supporting legislation that will forward the country into a much more inclusive society." (30) Legarda isinusulong ang karapatan at oportunidad ng kababaihan sa Araw ng Kababaihan Sa paggunita ng International Women's Day, tiniyak ni Senador Loren Legarda ang kanyang pangako na patuloy na isusulong ang kapakanan ng mga Filipina, at nanawagan sa mga kapwa lingkod-bayan niya na masiguro ang kaligtasan at mabuting kalagayan ng kababaihan. Bagamat nananatiling ang Pilipinas ang may pinakamataas na antas ng gender equality sa Asya, ayon sa 2024 Global Gender Gap Index (GGGI) Report, binigyang-diin ni Legarda na patuloy pa rin ang mga banta sa karapatan ng kababaihan. "Ang susi sa tamang dignidad at respeto sa ating mga kababaihan ay ang mas epektibong proteksyon sa ilalim ng mga batas, ngunit hindi ito sapat," ani Legarda. "Kapag ating sinuportahan ang kababaihan, pinrotektahan ang kanilang mga karapatan, pinaigting ang access at kalidad sa kanilang edukasyon, at lumikha tayo ng pantay na oportunidad sa ekonomiya, mas lalo nating pinalalakas at pinatatatag ang ating bansa," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Legarda, maraming Filipina ang naaagrabyado dahil sa gender-based biases sa kanilang komunidad at trabaho. Bukod dito, patuloy ding kinakaharap ng kababaihan ang mga suliranin gaya ng karahasan sa tahanan, kawalan ng access sa edukasyon at serbisyong pangkalusugan, at limitadong oportunidad sa ekonomiya. Bilang pinakamahabang naglingkod na babaeng senador at kaisa-isang babaeng nanguna sa dalawang halalan sa Senado, matagal nang nangunguna si Legarda sa pagtataguyod ng karapatan ng kababaihan. Pinangunahan at sinuportahan niya ang pagsasabatas ng mahahalagang batas gaya ng Magna Carta of Women, Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act, Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act at ang pinalawak nitong bersyon, Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Law, at ang 105-Day Expanded Maternity Leave Law. Madalas na pasan ng kababaihan ang hindi bayad at hindi kinikilalang gawaing-bahay o unpaid care work. "Panahon na upang kilalanin at bigyang-halaga ang bigat ng hindi bayad na gawaing pangangalaga na tinataguyod ng mga kababaihan," ani ng mambabatas. Upang tugunan ito, inihain ng four-term na senador ang Senate Bill No. 1648 o ang panukalang Unpaid Care Workers Welfare Act, na naglalayong hamunin ang tradisyunal na papel ng kasarian at itaguyod ang patas na pagbabahagi ng responsibilidad sa tahanan. Malakas din ang suporta ni Legarda sa kababaihang bumubuo ng micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), kung saan 99% ng kalahok ay kababaihan. Kabilang sa kanyang mga sinuportahang programa para sa mga babaeng nasa industriya ng sining at kultura, tulad ng paghahabi, ay ang TESDA Women Center Alumni Association (TWCAA) para sa pagsasanay sa pagnenegosyo, ang Schools of Living Traditions (SLTs) sa ilalim ng NCCA para sa pangangalaga sa sining at katutubong tradisyon, ang Hibla Pavilion of Textiles and Weaves upang mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga lokal na manghahabi na ipakita ang kanilang produkto, at ang National Arts and Crafts Fair ng DTI upang palakasin ang MSMEs ng mga Pilipino. "Ang kababaihan sa MSMEs ay malapit sa aking puso dahil halos lahat ng ating maliliit na negosyo ay pinangungunahan ng kababaihan. Upang tunay natin silang matulungan, dapat nating tiyakin na mayroon silang sapat na kapital, kagamitan, at pagsasanay upang umunlad ang kanilang kabuhayan," binigyang-diin ni Legarda. "Ang pagtataguyod ng karapatan ng kababaihan ay matagal ko nang adbokasiya, at mananatili akong matibay sa pagsusulong ng mga batas na magdadala sa ating bansa tungo sa isang mas inklusibo at pantay na lipunan," pagtatapos ni Legarda.

