Governor Abbott Congratulates Three Brazosport Communities On Becoming Tourism Friendly Texas Certified

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Brazosport communities of Clute, Lake Jackson, and Surfside Beach on being designated as Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Communities by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designations showcase the Brazosport Convention & Visitor Council’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their communities and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws more visitors each year. I am proud to recognize partnering communities for the first time, and I congratulate Clute, Lake Jackson, and Surfside Beach on earning this designation.”

“The Brazosport area offers a well-rounded coastal experience, where natural beauty and engaging cultural attractions come together,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Visitors can explore the shops and restaurants of Lake Jackson or relax on the beaches of Surfside. In Clute, travelers can discover the fascinating exhibits at the Center for the Arts & Sciences, which features a museum, planetarium, and performing arts center. This designation as Tourism Friendly Texas Communities recognizes their collective commitment to welcoming visitors and showcasing the Texas Gulf Coast.”

“The designation of Clute, Lake Jackson, and Surfside Beach as Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Communities reflects their outstanding efforts to promote the region’s exceptional qualities,” said Senator Joan Huffman. “By fostering tourism, they strengthen our local economy and help teach visitors about the genuine treasures and historical importance of the Brazosport region. Congratulations to everyone involved in making this designation possible and for working to make Brazoria County such a wonderful place to visit.”

“We take great pride in showcasing the Brazosport area and the incredible attractions that make our region special,” said Brazosport Convention & Visitors Council Tourism Director Edith Fischer. “Tourism in Clute, Lake Jackson, and Surfside Beach remains a vital driver of economic growth, and we are excited to see its continued impact. The future is bright as we continue to promote and support the unique experiences that set our area apart.”

“As a lifelong resident and entering my 22nd year as Mayor, I can tell you that this is an honor we are proud to achieve,” said Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet. “From events like the Great Texas Mosquito Festival to our location as the gateway to great beaches and home to the Brazosport Center for Arts and Science, Clute is in a great position to welcome any and all who want to enjoy everything we have to offer here on the Texas Coast.”

“The Brazosport Area has a very diverse offering for the traveler and visitor to our area, ensuring that everyone's interests will be satisfied,” said Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky. “As a lifelong resident of the Brazosport area and the Mayor of Lake Jackson, I can truly attest to the significant impact that tourism has on our city and the invaluable efforts that the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Division has dedicated to fostering its growth and prosperity.”

“Our special Village of Surfside Beach is well known as the premiere surfing destination in Texas,” said Village of Surfside Beach Mayor Zach Parsch. “In addition, we invite visitors to enjoy driving and relaxing on our miles of beach, fishing and crabbing in the gulf and bays, harnessing a seabreeze with your kite, and most importantly making great memories. You're invited to Surfside Beach, a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, so come on down for the day, the week, or really catch the bug like I have and stay here for a lifetime."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.