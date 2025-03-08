Doc Beverly Potter Launches Books on Health and Natural Wellness at London Book Fair 2025

Explore the healing potential of “Cannabis for Seniors” and discover the magic of “Terpenes.”

Author Doc Beverly Potter dives deep into the world of cannabis and its therapeutic benefits and shares it at the 2025 London Book Fair. On Wednesday, March 12, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at stand location #6F101, hosted by The Reading Glass Books, Docpotter will launch " Cannabis for Seniors " and " Terpenes: The Magic in Cannabis "—two informative and essential reads for anyone interested in natural wellness."Cannabis for Seniors" is a comprehensive guide that reviews the health benefits of cannabis for older adults. With a focus on alleviating common health concerns such as insomnia, depression, Alzheimer's disease, and chronic pain, Docpotter sheds light on how cannabis can offer relief and even reduce reliance on harmful pharmaceutical medications. This resource provides both scientific research and anecdotal evidence, helping seniors and caregivers make informed decisions about cannabis use.In "Terpenes: The Magic in Cannabis," Docpotter explores the lesser-known but essential compounds found in cannabis. Terpenes, the aromatic oils found in plants, play a vital role in cannabis' effects on the body. Docpotter explains how terpenes influence the sensory experience of cannabis and can enhance its medicinal properties, offering a deeper understanding of how cannabis works on both a physical and emotional level.With over 40 years of experience, Doc Beverly Potter is an expert in the field of cannabis and holistic wellness. Her books are a must-read for those seeking alternative therapies and a better understanding of the true potential of cannabis.

