Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher Launches Inspiring Memoir "The Right to a Full Life" at London Book Fair 2025

Discover an uplifting journey of parenting, advocacy, and community support at The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher, an educator, advocate, and dedicated mother, will launch her deeply moving and insightful book “ The Right to a Full Life ” at the 2025 London Book Fair. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 11, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at stand location #6F101, hosted by The Reading Glass Books.In “The Right to a Full Life,” Dorothy E.B. Fickenscher shares a deeply personal and inspiring narrative of her journey as a mother raising twins with different disabilities. Throughout the memoir, Fickenscher offers the practical strategies she used to advocate for her children—from collaborating with doctors and teachers to engaging with neighbors and community leaders. Her story reveals how her family faced the challenges of finding the right support systems while nurturing her children’s independence and growth.The book underscores the pivotal role of community in the lives of individuals with disabilities, emphasizing the importance of creating environments that balance safety with autonomy. Fickenscher highlights the collaborative efforts of families, medical professionals, and educators in fostering an inclusive and supportive space for children to thrive. The balance between safety and independence is a central theme, making the book an insightful resource for families navigating similar experiences.Fickenscher’s insights are not just valuable to parents of children with disabilities but also resonate with anyone raising children to become confident, capable individuals. With over 30 years in education and a lifelong dedication to promoting opportunities for those with developmental disabilities, Fickenscher’s wisdom and compassion shine through her writing, making “The Right to a Full Life” a must-read for parents, educators, and caregivers alike.This book launch presents an opportunity to hear Fickenscher’s story and engage with a book that will inspire parents, educators, and communities alike.Event Details:When: Tuesday, March 11, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.