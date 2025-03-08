Join Tony Jeton Selimi at the London Book Fair for an Empowering Book Signing Event

Discover life-changing strategies in “The Unfakeable Code®,” “A Path to Wisdom,” “A Path to Excellence,” and “#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age.”

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is delighted to host an exclusive book signing event with the internationally recognized author and emotional intelligence expert, Tony Jeton Selimi . On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Tony will be signing copies of his transformative books at The Reading Glass Books stand location #6F101 at the London Book Fair 2025.Tony’s works, including “The Unfakeable Code,” “A Path to Wisdom,” “A Path to Excellence,” and “#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age,” offer insights into personal growth, emotional mastery, and achieving true success.In “The Unfakeable Code: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms,” Tony introduces readers to the art of leading authentically, overcoming self-doubt, and transforming anxiety into freedom. This book reveals essential strategies to help individuals deal with judgment, negative self-talk, and societal pressures, empowering them to live on their terms and create an inspired destiny.“A Path to Wisdom: How to Live a Balanced, Healthy and Peaceful Life” helps readers reconnect with their innate power, heal their body and mind, and step into their true calling, offering practical advice for finding purpose, clarity, and living a life full of fulfillment.In “A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential,” Tony provides a step-by-step blueprint for mastering one’s destiny and realizing potential. With groundbreaking strategies based on his personal transformation from homelessness to success, this book is a guide to breaking free from limiting beliefs and achieving excellence in all areas of life.Finally, “#Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age” explores the epidemic of loneliness in the digital age, offering a compassionate and practical roadmap for overcoming isolation and fostering true connection.This event is an opportunity to meet Tony Jeton Selimi, engage with his revolutionary insights, and leave inspired to transform a life. Don’t miss this chance of a journey to self-mastery and empowerment at The Reading Glass Books in the London Book Fair 2025.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.