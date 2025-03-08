Richard LoPresto Launches “Old Timers Day: As Told by GOD to Richard LoPresto” at London Book Fair 2025

Experience a cosmic baseball game between God and the devil exclusively at The Reading Glass Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard LoPresto launches his published book, “ Old Timers Day: As Told by GOD to Richard LoPresto ” at the 2025 London Book Fair. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books, the event will take place on Tuesday, March 11, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at RGB’s stand location #6F101.In this intriguing work, LoPresto presents a story unlike any other—what if God and the Devil were to draft their own fantasy baseball game, with players living and dead, in the ghost of Ebbets Field? And what if the fate of the universe depended on the outcome of this epic showdown? It is a thrilling, creative exploration of faith, sports, and cosmic drama.The book’s creation began in an unexpected place: Central Church in Henderson, Nevada. During his visits, LoPresto claims that God spoke directly to him, choosing him to write the story of “Old Timers Day.” Inspired by these divine revelations, LoPresto began writing down everything God conveyed to him. Seeking further expertise, LoPresto enlisted his best friend, writer, producer, and director Jerry Schafer. Together, they co-authored the book, blending LoPresto’s passion for baseball with Schafer’s storytelling mastery.Fans of fantasy sports, mythology, and unique narratives will not want to miss this chance to meet Richard LoPresto and experience the cosmic baseball game that could change everything. The event offers attendees an exclusive opportunity to engage with the author and explore a book that blends faith, imagination, and America’s favorite pastime.Event Details:When: Tuesday, March 11, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.