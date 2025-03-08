Join Author Nina M. Kelly for an Inspiring Book Signing at the London Book Fair 2025

Discover the heartfelt journey of “Athena the Brave” and meet the visionary author on March 12 at The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is excited to host a book signing event with Nina M. Kelly, Ph.D., mythologist and author of the heartwarming children’s book “ Athena the Brave ” at the London Book Fair 2025. Join Nina for a meet-and-greet on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at The Reading Glass Books, stand location #6F101.“Athena the Brave” tells the captivating story of a white pomeranian named Athena, who loves spending time at the dog park until a bully named Brutus disrupts the fun. As the Annual Olympus Park Dog Race approaches, Athena takes it upon herself to lift everyone’s spirits. But when an even more dangerous dog threatens the big day, Athena must summon her bravery and learn valuable lessons about the power of words, forgiveness, and friendship.In addition to her literary work, Nina M. Kelly is a humanitarian, storyteller, and expert in depth psychology. She brings her rich knowledge of myths, archetypes, and cultural storytelling to “Athena the Brave,” weaving together life lessons that resonate with both children and adults. Nina’s passion for inspiring others is evident in her previous works, including her collaborations with Jack Canfield and Larry King, as well as her involvement in the documentary “A New Leash on Life: K9 for Warriors.”This book signing is an opportunity to meet an author whose work goes beyond boundaries and ignites compassion in readers. Whether one is an avid fan of children’s literature or a newcomer to Nina’s work, don’t miss this chance to engage with a dynamic storyteller.For more information about Nina M. Kelly and her book, visit www.ninamkelly.com About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

