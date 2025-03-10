ALL-STAR LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 31 ‘LEGACY GALA’ CULINARY EVENT TO SUPPORT WOMEN IN HOSPITALITY

Women's Hospitality Initiative

Co-hosted by Elizabeth Blau + Jolene Mannina, more than 40 female-led restaurants to showcase bites and sips to benefit Women’s Hospitality Initiative + MAPP

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women’s History Month, the Women’s Hospitality Initiative (WHI) is hosting a “Legacy Gala” to celebrate its five year anniversary and raise funds for the continued growth to support and empower women leaders in the hospitality industry. Taking place on Monday, March 31 starting at 6 pm for VIP ticket holders and at 7 pm for general admission at the UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, the Legacy Gala will feature tasting stations with more than 40 female-led restaurants and mixologists.

“We launched the Women’s Hospitality Initiative in 2020 with over 30 women-led restaurants at UNLV’s Hospitality Hall, through a mission to bring gender equity to this industry,” said WHI co-founder and industry veteran, Elizabeth Blau. “It’s an incredible experience to be back in the same building, five years later, with these amazing women that embody the meaning of leadership and continued desire to help raise funds for our next chapter in hospitality mentorship.”

Those confirmed to participate in the Legacy Gala include:

Alexandra Lourdes & Lin Jerome, Refined Group

Amber Ramsey, Carl’s Donuts

Andrea McLean, PopNPies

Ashleigh Kendall, Harvest Divine Elegance

Ashley Costa, Osteria Fiorella

Carol Garcia, Beer Park

Cesilia Berumen, The Golden Tiki

Christina Dylag, Velveteen Rabbit

Cristie Norman, Delilah

Crystina Nguyen, District One Kitchen and Bar

Dani Garcia-White, Yukon Pizza

Daniela Romero, Bazaar Mar

Elizabeth Blau, Honey Salt

Ellie Parker, Main St. Provisions

Emily Baddock, Alt Imports Tin Fish Club

Erica Bell, 00 Pie & Pub

Flora Aghababyan, Wynn

Gina Marinelli, La Strega & Harlo

Jae Doan, Doanburi

Jen Yee, Wynn

Jennifer Landry, Alexxa's

Jennifery Yim, Spirit and Seoul

Jessica Woods, Wild Rind Cheese + Provisions

Kate Gerwin, Happy Accidents

Kalyn Bigelow, Trust Restaurant Group

Kelly Ford, Kelly Somm

Keris Kuwana, Bakers Blueprint

Kim Owens, Main St Provisions

Kimberly McIntosh, MILKFISH Bakeshop

Laetitia Rouabah, La Fontaine

Laura Vargas, Jaleo

Lorena Garcia, Chica Las Vegas

Mariena Boarini, Wynn Resorts

Mary Sue Milliken, Border Grill & BBQ Mexicana

Makini Jovaun, Divine Harvest Elegance

Myrhissa Bautista, Soulbelly BBQ

Nickey Boyd, Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Nicole Brisson, Brezza

Rose Signor, The Silver Stamp

Sam Brady, Evel Pie

Sarah Thompson, Casa Playa

Susan Feniger, Border Grill & BBQ Mexicana

Wyndee Forest, Crafthaus Brewery

The Legacy Gala will serve as the celebratory ending to the Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference presented by WHI and MAPP, a like-minded nonprofit empowering women to lead through Mentorship, Advocacy, Purpose and the Power of Women. Conference panelists include renowned female Chefs Dominique Crenn, Cat Cora, Lorena Garcia and Angie Mar as well as hospitality industry leaders Elaine Wynn, Elizabeth Blau and more. The full 2-day conference details and agenda can be found by visiting https://mappimpact.org/conference-2025.

“Our Legacy Gala is a celebration of the past five years and what we have accomplished through WHI’s inspiring educational platform,” said WHI co-founder, Jolene Mannina who is curating the Legacy Gala. “We are very fortunate to have this incredible lineup of talented female industry leaders participating in our event and leading the way to help us create change with programs that will make a difference.”

VIP tickets ($275) and GA Tickets ($230) to the Legacy Gala are now available for purchase HERE. Men and women alike are invited to enjoy the festivities, and VIP ticket holders will get first access to mix and mingle with participating chefs serving a variety of outstanding bites. Proceeds###

ABOUT WOMEN’S HOSPITALITY INITIATIVE

Co-Founded by Elizabeth Blau (Blau & Associates), Mary Choi Kelly (MCK Leadership

Talent Group), Kristin Whittemore (C_LOUISE) and Jolene Mannina (Fortune Events), The Women’s Hospitality Initiative is committed to developing and implementing programs for the women to grow and achieve leadership positions in the restaurant community, and is a component fund of Nevada Community Foundation, an exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, EIN 88-0241420. For more information, please visit https://www.womenshospitalityinitiative.com/

ABOUT MAPP

MAPP is a 501-C3 non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the landscape of the hospitality & culinary industry by empowering women to lead through mentorship, advocacy, purpose, and the power of community (MAPP). Its mission is creating a thriving and inclusive community where every woman's potential is reached and was founded by Joanna James, filmmaker of the award winning documentary A Fine Line.

