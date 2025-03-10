ALL-STAR LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 31 ‘LEGACY GALA’ CULINARY EVENT TO SUPPORT WOMEN IN HOSPITALITY
Co-hosted by Elizabeth Blau + Jolene Mannina, more than 40 female-led restaurants to showcase bites and sips to benefit Women’s Hospitality Initiative + MAPP
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women’s History Month, the Women’s Hospitality Initiative (WHI) is hosting a “Legacy Gala” to celebrate its five year anniversary and raise funds for the continued growth to support and empower women leaders in the hospitality industry. Taking place on Monday, March 31 starting at 6 pm for VIP ticket holders and at 7 pm for general admission at the UNLV William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, the Legacy Gala will feature tasting stations with more than 40 female-led restaurants and mixologists.
“We launched the Women’s Hospitality Initiative in 2020 with over 30 women-led restaurants at UNLV’s Hospitality Hall, through a mission to bring gender equity to this industry,” said WHI co-founder and industry veteran, Elizabeth Blau. “It’s an incredible experience to be back in the same building, five years later, with these amazing women that embody the meaning of leadership and continued desire to help raise funds for our next chapter in hospitality mentorship.”
Those confirmed to participate in the Legacy Gala include:
Alexandra Lourdes & Lin Jerome, Refined Group
Amber Ramsey, Carl’s Donuts
Andrea McLean, PopNPies
Ashleigh Kendall, Harvest Divine Elegance
Ashley Costa, Osteria Fiorella
Carol Garcia, Beer Park
Cesilia Berumen, The Golden Tiki
Christina Dylag, Velveteen Rabbit
Cristie Norman, Delilah
Crystina Nguyen, District One Kitchen and Bar
Dani Garcia-White, Yukon Pizza
Daniela Romero, Bazaar Mar
Elizabeth Blau, Honey Salt
Ellie Parker, Main St. Provisions
Emily Baddock, Alt Imports Tin Fish Club
Erica Bell, 00 Pie & Pub
Flora Aghababyan, Wynn
Gina Marinelli, La Strega & Harlo
Jae Doan, Doanburi
Jen Yee, Wynn
Jennifer Landry, Alexxa's
Jennifery Yim, Spirit and Seoul
Jessica Woods, Wild Rind Cheese + Provisions
Kate Gerwin, Happy Accidents
Kalyn Bigelow, Trust Restaurant Group
Kelly Ford, Kelly Somm
Keris Kuwana, Bakers Blueprint
Kim Owens, Main St Provisions
Kimberly McIntosh, MILKFISH Bakeshop
Laetitia Rouabah, La Fontaine
Laura Vargas, Jaleo
Lorena Garcia, Chica Las Vegas
Mariena Boarini, Wynn Resorts
Mary Sue Milliken, Border Grill & BBQ Mexicana
Makini Jovaun, Divine Harvest Elegance
Myrhissa Bautista, Soulbelly BBQ
Nickey Boyd, Indigo Road Hospitality Group
Nicole Brisson, Brezza
Rose Signor, The Silver Stamp
Sam Brady, Evel Pie
Sarah Thompson, Casa Playa
Susan Feniger, Border Grill & BBQ Mexicana
Wyndee Forest, Crafthaus Brewery
The Legacy Gala will serve as the celebratory ending to the Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference presented by WHI and MAPP, a like-minded nonprofit empowering women to lead through Mentorship, Advocacy, Purpose and the Power of Women. Conference panelists include renowned female Chefs Dominique Crenn, Cat Cora, Lorena Garcia and Angie Mar as well as hospitality industry leaders Elaine Wynn, Elizabeth Blau and more. The full 2-day conference details and agenda can be found by visiting https://mappimpact.org/conference-2025.
“Our Legacy Gala is a celebration of the past five years and what we have accomplished through WHI’s inspiring educational platform,” said WHI co-founder, Jolene Mannina who is curating the Legacy Gala. “We are very fortunate to have this incredible lineup of talented female industry leaders participating in our event and leading the way to help us create change with programs that will make a difference.”
VIP tickets ($275) and GA Tickets ($230) to the Legacy Gala are now available for purchase HERE. Men and women alike are invited to enjoy the festivities, and VIP ticket holders will get first access to mix and mingle with participating chefs serving a variety of outstanding bites. Proceeds###
ABOUT WOMEN’S HOSPITALITY INITIATIVE
Co-Founded by Elizabeth Blau (Blau & Associates), Mary Choi Kelly (MCK Leadership
Talent Group), Kristin Whittemore (C_LOUISE) and Jolene Mannina (Fortune Events), The Women’s Hospitality Initiative is committed to developing and implementing programs for the women to grow and achieve leadership positions in the restaurant community, and is a component fund of Nevada Community Foundation, an exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, EIN 88-0241420. For more information, please visit https://www.womenshospitalityinitiative.com/
ABOUT MAPP
MAPP is a 501-C3 non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the landscape of the hospitality & culinary industry by empowering women to lead through mentorship, advocacy, purpose, and the power of community (MAPP). Its mission is creating a thriving and inclusive community where every woman's potential is reached and was founded by Joanna James, filmmaker of the award winning documentary A Fine Line.
