The Reading Glass Books Hosts Book Signing for Dr. Albert H. Yurvati: A Celebration of Life, Love, and Resilience

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books will be hosting a special book event for cardiothoracic surgeon and author, Dr. Albert H. Yurvati . While Dr. Yurvati cannot attend the fair in person, RGB will exclusively exhibit his inspirational works entitled “Wet My Hands” and its Spanish edition “Mojarme Las Manos,” as well as “This to Me” and its Spanish edition “Esto para Mi,” on Tuesday, March 11, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The Reading Glass Books stand #6F101.“Wet My Hands” is an engaging memoir that chronicles the remarkable journey of Dr. Yurvati’s life—from his beginnings in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to his prestigious career in cardiothoracic surgery, and the unexpected turns that shaped his path. With humor, passion, and a deep appreciation for the twists of fate, Dr. Yurvati reflects on his role as a caregiver when his wife, Sharon, suffered a stroke, and later as a patient himself after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2020. His story significantly shows resilience, love, and the steadfast human spirit.Alongside his debut is its sequel “This to Me” which shares a heartfelt collection of reflections on personal growth, wisdom, and the moments that define a lifetime. Both books are available in English and Spanish, allowing Dr. Yurvati’s inspiring message to reach a wider audience.Learn more about Dr. Albert H. Yurvati’s incredible journey and gain insight into the experiences that shaped his life and work.Event Details:When: Tuesday, March 11, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PMWhere: The Reading Glass Books, Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

