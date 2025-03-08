Meet Author Joyce Hynes at the London Book Fair for an Inspiring Book Signing Event

“Heart of the Matter” – A journey of faith, strength, and survival.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reading Glass Books is thrilled to announce a book signing event featuring the inspiring author Joyce Hynes at the London Book Fair 2025. On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Joyce will be signing copies of her autobiography, “ Heart of the Matter ,” at The Reading Glass Books stand location #6F101.In “Heart of the Matter,” Joyce chronicles her extraordinary journey as a three-time open-heart surgery survivor. Beginning at the age of nine, Joyce underwent life-saving procedures and faced numerous complications that required lengthy hospitalizations. Yet through it all, her steadfast faith and positive attitude propelled her forward. This deeply personal memoir shares not only the physical struggles but also the emotional resilience and spiritual strength that saw Joyce through her toughest moments.In addition to “Heart of the Matter,” Joyce will also have a number of copies of her debut book, “Words from the Maestro,” available for signing. This title marks the beginning of Joyce’s literary journey and offers readers a glimpse into her creativity as a composer, musician, and music practitioner.Meet an author whose life and work embody resilience and inspiration. Join The Reading Glass Books at the London Book Fair 2025 to hear Joyce’s remarkable story and to discover her heartfelt writings that have touched so many.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

