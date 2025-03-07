Commissioner James Brown Joins Colleagues in Support of Legislation That Would Rein in Politicized Debanking

Political forces are lining up behind legislation, namely the Financial Integrity and Regulation Management Act, or FIRM Act, that would rein in regulators’ abilities to pressure banks into denying services to legal but disfavored industries.

The case that certain companies, particularly those in the crypto industry, were getting debanked by association looked improbable not long ago. Mounting evidence to support the claims has brought the issue to the political forefront, and even acknowledged by the Fed chairman.

