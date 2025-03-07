Submit Release
New Housing Coalition Forms to Protect Canadians and Fight Housing Crisis Amid Trade War

OTTAWA, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an historic move to tackle the escalating housing crisis in Canada — made worse by unprecedented U.S. trade threats against Canadians that will directly impact this key sector — a new coalition representing the full housing continuum in Canada has formed and put forward a comprehensive policy plan.

The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, the Canadian Real Estate Association, Habitat for Humanity, and the Canadian Housing and Renewal Association will release a strategic blueprint that encompasses both immediate and long-term measures, designed to protect Canadians and build resilience in Canada’s housing system.

The media is invited to attend a press conference:

Date: Tuesday, March 11th, 2025
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Location: Parliament Hill, Room 135-B
A virtual link will be made available for reporters who wish to join.

Speakers include:

  • Tim Richter, Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness
  • Janice Myers, The Canadian Real Estate Association
  • Shaun Simms, Canadian Housing and Renewal Association
  • Pedro Barata, Habitat for Humanity Canada
  • Alana Lavoie, Habitat for Humanity Canada

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

For more information, please contact:
Annette Goerner, Managing Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy
613-818-6941
annette@sparkadvocacy.ca


