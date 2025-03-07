Yost, Other AGs and DOJ Submit Final Proposed Fix to End Google’s Search Monopoly

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and a coalition of 37 state attorneys general and the Justice Department today proposed a final package of remedies to end Google’s illegal monopoly over internet search engines and to restore competition to benefit consumers.

"Google’s monopoly has stifled competition for too long,” Yost said. "Ohioans—and all Americans—deserve real choices in the marketplace, not a system rigged to benefit one company at the expense of innovation and consumer freedom."

The revised remedies stick closely to what the states and the Justice Department offered in November in an initial filing with the federal district court judge for the District of Columbia, who last year ruled in a landmark decision that Google violated federal antitrust laws by illegally maintaining a monopoly in online search and search text ads.

After completion of discovery, the court told both sides to submit a revised proposal by March 7. This is the plaintiffs’ final proposal on remedies before the court decides what to enforce.

The remedies continue to include a ban on any payments to Android partners and Apple to be the default search engine on any device or browser, divestiture of Chrome, and the opening up of safe channels for data sharing to allow rivals to compete. Google will still be permitted to pay for placement and promotion of Google products in the App Store.

If the proposed rules do not work or if Google tries to get around them, the company might have to sell off Android. However, Google will not have to give up its current AI products or limit its future AI investments. Still, the states and the Justice Department can review any future AI investments or purchases to check for competition issues and step in if they believe it would harm competition.

A hearing on the proposed remedies is scheduled to begin April 21.

