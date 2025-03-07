Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death on Staten Island

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on March 6, 2025 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Staten Island.

During the early morning hours of March 6, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call of a man with a firearm at 2750 Veterans Road West on Staten Island. When officers arrived at the scene and encountered the man, he had a gun in his hand. During the ensuing encounter at the scene, officers discharged their service weapons, striking the man. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.