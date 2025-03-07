Governor endorses bipartisan CYFD reform package – Lujan Grisham urges swift approval by lawmakers 

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today endorsed comprehensive legislation aimed at reforming key components of the Children, Youth and Families Department, and urged lawmakers to send the omnibus child welfare bill to her desk as soon as possible.

The omnibus legislation, SB 42 (introduced via committee substitute), will be heard this afternoon in the Senate Judiciary Committee, following the Senate floor session.

“This bipartisan omnibus package will help protect our most vulnerable children, as well as those who have dedicated their careers to keeping them safe,” said Lujan Grisham. “I appreciate the leadership of Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla and House Minority Leader Gail Armstrong, as well as other co-sponsors whose bills are included in this omnibus package. I urge the New Mexico Legislature to approve this critically important CYFD reform legislation and send it to my desk as soon as possible.”

This omnibus CYFD bill includes:

A provision to transfer the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, designed to reduce the prevalence of drug addicted babies, from CYFD to the New Mexico Department of Health, which is better equipped to manage the program. The bill stipulates that a parent or guardian under the supervision of CARA who fails to comply with the plan will be referred to CYFD.

SB 84 (CYFD Info Sharing): Changes what information can––and in cases of CYFD fatalities and near fatalities must––be made public. Federal oversight requires releasing this information.

SB 284: Stipulates that minor children in foster care or substitute care cannot be the reason for disqualification from premises liability insurance coverage (coverage for third-party injuries and property damage that could be blamed on failure to keep a property reasonably safe) due to their placement status.

SB 458: Requires CYFD to submit a Federal Families First Act strategic plan. The Act allows states and tribes to use federal funds to support families and children and help reduce the number of children taken into CYFD custody. SUB 42 includes Multilevel Response System mandate from SB 458 to evaluate and provide services to a child or family that may include an alternative to an investigation.

SB 334: Establishes crime and penalties for assault and battery on CYFD welfare workers, providing protections identical to those for teachers and law enforcement.

Padilla said the omnibus package represents “the most comprehensive reform of CYFD in decades.”

“In a session full of CYFD legislation, the legislature has united in its common goal of protecting our children,” Padilla said. “This legislation will require full CARA implementation, establish criminal penalties for the assault or battery of child welfare workers, implementation of the federal Families First Act, full transparency of the work of the department, and insurance benefits for children in protective services.”

Padilla said he is also working to pass bills to codify CYFD Fostering Connections program into law and provides a $6k a year tax credit to foster families, both of which the governor supports.