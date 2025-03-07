Fairfield Municipal Court Magistrate to Take Over as Judge

Zachary Zoz

The current magistrate of Fairfield Municipal court will soon be taking over as judge. Zachary Zoz will assume office on March 31, after being appointed to the bench by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Zoz replaces Judge Joyce Campbell, who retired. To retain the seat, he must run for election in November.

Before stepping into the judiciary, Zoz started his own law office in Hamilton in 2006. The firm remains active today.

He became clerk of the Mason Municipal Court in 2015. Several years later, in 2021, Zoz became the court’s chief magistrate. In 2023, Zoz acted as a judge for Fairfield Municipal Court where he currently serves as magistrate.

Zoz earned his juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law in 2004 and his bachelor's degree in history from Thomas More College in 2001.

In his community, Zoz is a member of the Fairfield Rotary Club and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.