Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,024 in the last 365 days.

Fairfield Municipal Court Magistrate to Take Over as Judge

A man wearing a dark suit jacket, white dress shirt, and red stripe pattern tie.

Zachary Zoz

A man wearing a dark suit jacket, white dress shirt, and red stripe pattern tie.

Zachary Zoz

The current magistrate of Fairfield Municipal court will soon be taking over as judge. Zachary Zoz will assume office on March 31, after being appointed to the bench by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Zoz replaces Judge Joyce Campbell, who retired. To retain the seat, he must run for election in November.

Before stepping into the judiciary, Zoz started his own law office in Hamilton in 2006. The firm remains active today.

He became clerk of the Mason Municipal Court in 2015. Several years later, in 2021, Zoz became the court’s chief magistrate. In 2023, Zoz acted as a judge for Fairfield Municipal Court where he currently serves as magistrate.

Zoz earned his juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University Petit College of Law in 2004 and his bachelor's degree in history from Thomas More College in 2001.

In his community, Zoz is a member of the Fairfield Rotary Club and the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fairfield Municipal Court Magistrate to Take Over as Judge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more