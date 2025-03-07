Drs. Jeffrey Lieberman, M.D. and David Sinclair, Ph.D. to Present ‘The New Frontier of Longevity Science: Living Well Beyond Your Years’ at SXSW 2025

World-leading authorities explore the potential for extending human lifespan on Monday, March 10 at the JW Marriott Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and author, Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D., and world-leading longevity scientist and author, Harvard Professor of Genetics David Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D., will lead an unprecedented presentation at SXSW 2025 on Monday, March 10 that will explore the latest advances in longevity science, and an emerging new model for living better, longer.

The New Frontier of Longevity Science: Living Well Beyond Your Years presented by Drs. Lieberman and Sinclair—two of the world’s leading authorities on brain health and cellular aging—will explore the potential to extend human lifespan beyond 100 years while maintaining a high quality of life and functional capacity. During this riveting presentation, Drs. Lieberman and Sinclair will discuss pivotal 21st Century medical advances that have made the prospects of altering the aging process scientifically plausible—and share breakthrough therapeutic strategies generated by our new understanding of the biology of aging.

Pivotal advancements in medicine—human genome sequencing, discovery of the seven Sirtuin genes, and the environmentally induced epigenetic regulators of gene expression—that have made altering the aging process scientifically plausible; A New Model For Living Better, Longer : Holistic strategies, pharmaceutical anti-aging therapies, and lifestyle practices that enhance health and target aging at the cellular level;

: Holistic strategies, pharmaceutical anti-aging therapies, and lifestyle practices that enhance health and target aging at the cellular level; The Mind-Brain Interface: Enhanced therapeutic strategies for brain longevity and psychic renewal, such as transcranial magnetic stimulation, focused ultrasound, optogenetics, Designer Receptor Exclusively Activated by Designer Drugs (DREADDS), psychedelics, and meditative modalities that have the capacity to purge the mind-brain complex of traumatic memories.



The New Frontier of Longevity Science: Living Well Beyond Your Years presented by Drs. Jeffrey Lieberman, M.D. and David A. Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D. will be held at the JW Marriott Austin (110 E. 2nd Street, Austin, Texas 78701), Salon D, on Monday, March 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. as part of SXSW 2025’s Health & MedTech Track.

Following his presentation on Monday, March 10th, Dr. Lieberman will be signing copies of his critically-acclaimed book, Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention (Scribner), from 4:45 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. at the SXSW Bookstore located at the Austin Convention Center (205 Trinity St., Austin, Texas). For more information, click here .

SXSW 2025 will take place March 7–15 in Austin. Learn more at sxsw.com . To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend .

About Jeffrey A. Lieberman, M.D.

Clinical neuroscientist, psychiatrist, and author, Dr. Jeffrey A. Lieberman’s groundbreaking research on the neurobiology and pharmacology of behavioral brain disorders has advanced our understanding and treatment of mental illness, and pioneered a transformative strategy for the early detection and prevention of schizophrenia. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and recipient of the Lieber Prize for Schizophrenia Research from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the American Psychiatric Association’s Adolf Meyer Award, and the Research Award from the National Alliance of Mental Illness, among others. Named as one of Research.com’s Best Scientists in the World in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman’s research has been published in upwards of 800 scientific articles, and cited more than 100,000 times by leading scientists and medical researchers around the world. A frequent public spokesperson on mental illness and psychiatry, Dr. Lieberman has contributed to health care policy and federal legislation—including the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and the Helping Families in Mental Health Crisis Act—to improve access and quality of mental health care while reducing the stigma associated with mental illness. His critically-acclaimed book, Shrinks: The Untold Story of Psychiatry (Little Brown Spark), became the basis for the four-part PBS series, Mysteries of Mental Illness , and his latest book, Malady of the Mind: Schizophrenia and the Path to Prevention (Scribner) has been hailed as “the most important book about schizophrenia in decades, and perhaps ever.” To learn more, visit www.jeffreyliebermanmd.com and follow Dr. Lieberman on LinkedIn .

About David A. Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D.

David A. Sinclair, A.O., Ph.D. is Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, an Editor-in-Chief of the scientific journal Aging, and served as Founding Director of the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School from 2004-2023.

Professor Sinclair’s pioneering work in genetics and aging biology has fundamentally shaped the world’s understanding of mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases. He is best known for his research on the molecular biology of aging, particularly the role of sirtuins, NAD+ metabolism, and epigenetic changes in regulating the aging process. In 2020, the Sinclair Lab reported successful use of cellular reprogramming to reverse, for the first time in any organism, age-related blindness. Professor Sinclair has published over 180 peer-reviewed research articles that have been cited over 97,000 times, with an h-index of 114. He is the inventor on more than 50 patents and has co-founded over a dozen successful companies including MetroBiotech, EdenRoc Sciences, Fully Aligned Co, LLC, and Life Biosciences.

Professor Sinclair is the New York Times bestselling author of Lifespan: Why We Age-And Why We Don’t Have To and host of the Lifespan with Dr. David Sinclair podcast, which peaked as the #1 Health & Fitness show on Apple. Among over 25 career awards, Professor Sinclair has been recognized as one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In The World for his scientific research and was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to humanity. To learn more, visit www.davidasinclair.com .

