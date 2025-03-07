Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Announces Key February Transactions

New York, NY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, a full-service investment banking firm, is pleased to announce a series of strategic transactions completed in February 2025, reinforcing its position as a trusted financial partner for companies across diverse industries.

Spartan Capital successfully served as the sole placement agent for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) in a $3.788 million private placement. This financing represents an important milestone in Lipella’s efforts to advance its clinical pipeline and address significant unmet medical needs under the leadership of CEO Dr. Jonathan Kaufman.

The firm also played a key role as Co-Placement Agent in Healthcare Triangle, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: HCTI) $15.2 million private placement, securing $14.2 million of the total offering. The proceeds will support Healthcare Triangle’s strategic acquisitions, general corporate purposes, and working capital needs, enabling the company to further its mission of driving digital transformation in healthcare and life sciences through cloud enablement, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

“These transactions highlight Spartan Capital’s ability to deliver meaningful results for our clients,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. “We take pride in our role as a trusted partner, helping companies secure the capital they need to fuel innovation, execute strategic growth initiatives, and drive long-term success. Our investment banking team remains committed to delivering exceptional service and tailored financial solutions across diverse industries.”

Spartan Capital extends its gratitude to Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP for their expert legal representation of Spartan Capital in the Lipella Pharmaceuticals transaction and Sullivan & Worcester LLP for representing Lipella Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, we appreciate the contributions of RBW Capital Partners LLC (a division of Dawson James Securities, Inc.), Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP in the Healthcare Triangle placement.

These February transactions exemplify Spartan Capital Securities' ongoing commitment to providing impactful investment banking solutions. With a deep understanding of market dynamics and a focus on delivering strategic financial solutions, Spartan Capital remains dedicated to supporting clients in achieving their long-term goals.

As we continue into 2025, Spartan Capital is excited about the opportunities ahead and remains committed to delivering excellence in investment banking.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service, integrated financial services firm providing strategic investment banking solutions to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. With deep market expertise and a steadfast commitment to client success, Spartan Capital continues to set the standard for excellence in the financial industry.

Contact:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

investmentbanking@spartancapital.com

