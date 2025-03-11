Jool Baby Partners with Inspired to Support Baby2Baby

Jool Baby logo Jool Baby changing table essentials Baby2Baby

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to expand its commitment to social responsibility Jool Baby , a leading innovator in baby and childcare products, has partnered with Inspired to promote the work of Baby2Baby , a nonprofit organization providing basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country.Through this partnership, Jool Baby customers have the option to unlock 5% of their order value as a donation to the listed charities at no additional cost to them. This initiative aims to highlight Baby2Baby’s critical work supporting children in need while maintaining affordable prices for consumers."We are proud to partner with Inspired to promote Baby2Baby," said Judah Bergman, co-founder and CEO of Jool Baby. "With recent data showing one in two families struggling to afford diapers, we hope to help provide critical necessities to children in need while making it effortless for our customers to learn about and amplify this vital cause."Baby2Baby, led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, has distributed more than 450 million essential items to children across the country in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals, and underserved schools. The organization reaches more than one million children in need annually across all 50 states, addressing a growing need.This promotional initiative comes at a critical time when both the demand for baby essentials and their costs continue to rise, making corporate social responsibility initiatives increasingly important in supporting vulnerable communities.About Jool BabyJool Baby creates innovative baby and childcare products designed for modern families. The company delivers reliable, affordable solutions while actively supporting communities through high-quality products and meaningful social initiatives.About InspiredThe Inspired platform for Shopify streamlines charitable impact after the checkout process, with major donor sponsors covering 100% of the donation costs. Through Inspired, brands can amplify the missions of best in class nonprofits like Baby 2 Baby, charity:water, Coral Reef Alliance, National Urban League, and Delivering Good.# # #

