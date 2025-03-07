Submit Release
Amid Polarization, Civics Education Enjoys Surprising Bipartisan Support, Survey Finds

Americans want civics — even the role of politically charged topics like immigration and gun control — taught in school. Since 2021, there’s been increasing bipartisan support for students to learn about how the government works, a new survey finds.

