Beyond Oil Secures Global Supplier Approval from Restaurant Brands International, Opening Access to Over 30,000 Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Horton’s, and Firehouse Sub Locations Worldwide

Global Brand Approval from one of the World’s Largest Quick-Service Companies Marks a Major Milestone in Beyond Oil’s Global Expansion, Unlocking Unprecedented Growth Opportunities Across the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated June 6, 2024, it has received global supplier approval from Restaurant Brands International (RBI), one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) companies.

With this approval, Beyond Oil is now authorized to begin accessing RBI brands, which include:

Burger King (19,700 locations)

(19,700 locations) Popeye’s (4,900 locations)

(4,900 locations) Tim Horton’s (6,000 locations)

(6,000 locations) Firehouse Subs (400 locations)

This milestone enables Beyond Oil to collaborate with RBI franchisees worldwide, providing them with its proprietary oil filtration and management solutions that extend frying oil life, enhance food quality, and support sustainability initiatives.

The approval marks a significant step in Beyond Oil’s strategy to expand its presence across the global foodservice sector. With RBI's vast network of franchisees spanning over 100 countries, Beyond Oil’s innovative solution is now positioned for rapid adoption across multiple markets.

Roy Harpaz, CEO of Burger King Israel commented: “After working extensively with Beyond Oil in Burger King Israel locations, I can confidently say that this solution results in us frying healthier, improving both employee and customer well-being. By significantly reducing harmful compounds in reused oil, Beyond Oil creates a safer and healthier kitchen environment for our staff, while also improving food quality. In the past, we changed oil every three to four days, requiring frequent handling and disposal, which created a significant increased risk of burns for our kitchen staff. Now, with Beyond Oil, we do this only once or twice a month—reducing safety risks, improving efficiency, and ultimately serving healthier food. After a significant period of successful implementation in Israel, I am thrilled to see Beyond Oil receive global supplier approval, and I have no doubt this unique solution will reach franchisees worldwide.”

"This is one of the most pivotal moments in Beyond Oil’s journey," said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. "Gaining global supplier approval from RBI, a global leader in the quick-service restaurant industry, validates the impact of our solution and opens the door to widespread implementation. We look forward to working with RBI franchisees worldwide to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate food quality.”

Beyond Oil’s patented filtration technology significantly extends the lifespan of frying oil, reducing waste and lowering costs while maintaining superior food quality. The Company’s solution aligns with RBI’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and improving operational efficiencies across its brands.

Beyond Oil plans to immediately begin active business development with key franchisees who have been awaiting approval to integrate the product into their frying operations and will provide the market with specific updates as it capitalizes on this opportunity.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit www.beyondoil.co.

