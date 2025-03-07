Nature’s Fynd Wins Prestigious NEXTY Award for Dairy-Free Fy™ Yogurt

Industry-leading recognition highlights the brand’s groundbreaking fungi-powered foods that deliver protein plus fiber and delicious taste

CHICAGO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company making delicious dairy and meat alternatives with Fy™, a nutritional fungi protein, has been named the winner of the 2025 NEXTY Awards for its Dairy-Free Strawberry Fy™ Yogurt in the Dairy Alternative category. The NEXTY Awards, presented at Natural Products Expo West, are one of the most respected honors in the natural products industry, recognizing products that demonstrate exceptional innovation, integrity, and the ability to drive meaningful change.

Selected from over 1,000 entries across 34 categories, Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt stands out as the first fungi-based yogurt available to consumers. Fy Yogurt has a smooth, creamy texture and a rich, satisfying taste that rivals traditional dairy yogurt, making it an easy and delicious swap for those looking for an alternative. It delivers 8g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving with live and active cultures, probiotics, vitamin D, and calcium. Free from lactose, nuts, soy, artificial flavors, and preservatives, it is a delicious and nutritious option for a wide range of consumers. Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt is available at Whole Foods Markets nationwide in three flavors: strawberry, peach, and vanilla.

“This recognition from the NEXTY Awards is a testament to our commitment of creating truly amazing foods that nourish people and nurture the planet,” said Thomas Jonas, Co-Founder and CEO at Nature’s Fynd. “Fungi-powered nutrition is the future—offering a way to nourish people without compromising taste or sustainability. Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt is just the beginning, and we’re excited to continue bringing more delicious, nutrient-dense options to market.”

Nature’s Fynd’s Herby Thai Fy Bites were also recognized as a NEXTY finalist in the vegan category. These satisfying bites combine Fy Protein with vegetables, herbs, and spices, delivering 14g of protein, 5g of fiber, and ⅓ cup of vegetables per serving. Free from the Big 9 allergens and made with avocado oil, Fy Bites provide a nutrient dense, flavorful and convenient meal or snack solution.

Winning a NEXTY Award reinforces Nature’s Fynd’s position at the forefront of food innovation as the company continues to develop fungi-powered alternatives that align with the future of nutrition and the planet.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating a versatile alternative protein to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that’s the main ingredient in their Meatless Fy Breakfast Patties and Dairy-Free Fy Yogurt that are in grocery stores nationally, including Whole Foods Market. For more information visit www​.natures​fynd​.com or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn. The terms ​“Nature’s Fynd,”​ “Fy,” and ​“Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

