Tevogen Bio’s CIO & Head of Tevogen.AI, Mittul Mehta, Featured Speaker at Proskauer’s AI Discussion Panel

WARREN, N.J., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer & Head of Tevogen.AI at Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech company, recently joined industry leaders at Proskauer’s AI discussion panel, "Attuned AI: Shaping AI to Empower Your Industry," held on March 6, 2025, in New York City.

Along with Mittul Mehta, the event featured Brooker Belcourt, General Manager of Finance from Perplexity, and Andrew Johnston, Strategic Business Development Manager from Harvey, to explore how AI is transforming the finance, biotech, and legal sectors. During the discussion, Mehta shared insights into Tevogen.AI’s pioneering approach to AI-driven advancements in biotech, highlighting practical applications, emerging trends, and strategies for leveraging AI to enhance precision medicine and operational efficiencies.

“As AI continues to reshape industries, it’s critical to tailor its potential to address the unique challenges and opportunities within each sector. At Tevogen.AI, we are committed to leveraging AI to accelerate innovation in precision medicine, making advanced therapies more accessible and affordable,” said Mehta.

The event, moderated by Proskauer Partner Wai Choy, a leader of the international law firm’s AI Practice, Technology, Media & Telecommunications Group and Life Sciences Group, featured an engaging conversation on the latest AI advancements and strategies, followed by a networking reception attended by industry professionals and thought leaders.

“It has been exciting to see Tevogen.AI combine its carefully curated proprietary datasets with its innovative application of generative AI models to derive valuable insights that are optimized for the specific needs of biotech discovery and development,” said Choy.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies to treat infectious disease and cancers, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Bio leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen Bio has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

