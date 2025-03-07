Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Nasdaq and Deregister with the SEC

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT) (the “Company”) today announced its intention to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025, which will remove Oncternal's securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq, and to subsequently deregister with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Nasdaq previously suspended the trading of Oncternal’s common stock on December 3, 2024 and notified Oncternal that a Form 25 would be filed. However, as Nasdaq has not yet made the filing, Oncternal is doing so voluntarily to permit Oncternal to file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC.

Once the Nasdaq delisting becomes effective, ten days later the Company will file a Form 15 to deregister with the SEC. Upon the filing of the Form 15, the Company’s obligation to file periodic reports with the SEC, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, will be immediately suspended. The Company's duty to file any other reports required by the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC will be terminated 90 days after the filing of Form 15.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of patients with cancers that have critical unmet medical need. Oncternal pursues drug development targeting promising, yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression, focusing on hematological malignancies and prostate cancer. More information on our company and programs is available at https://oncternal.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

Oncternal cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on Oncternal’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Oncternal’s intention to file a Form 15 and subsequently deregister with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in Oncternal’s business, including Oncternal may delay filing the Form 15 and other risks described in Oncternal’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are current only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, Oncternal undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact Information:

Investors

Richard Vincent

858-245-8489

rvincent@oncternal.com

Business Development

Pablo Urbaneja

415-316-8276

purbaneja@oncternal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

