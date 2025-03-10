Massachusetts Moderators Association Publishes Fourth Edition of Town Meeting Time

Massachusetts Moderators Association

NORTH ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Moderators Association (MMA) is proud to announce the publication of the fourth edition of Town Meeting Time, the definitive guide to the art and practice of Massachusetts Town Meeting. This authoritative one-volume reference provides a comprehensive synthesis of town meeting rules of order, derived from longstanding traditions, prior parliamentary authorities, Massachusetts General Laws, and relevant court decisions.

First compiled by the MMA decades ago, Town Meeting Time has been the handbook of choice for moderators, town counsel, town officials, and engaged citizens across Massachusetts. Many towns have formally codified its use through their bylaws, cementing its role as an indispensable resource for town meeting governance.

The fourth edition represents a significant overhaul, featuring modernized language, professional editing and indexing, and new content addressing contemporary issues, including Consent Agendas and the implications of the landmark Barron v. Kolenda decision.

Mark DiSalvo, President of the Massachusetts Moderators Association and Chair of the Publishing Committee, emphasized the enduring importance of Town Meeting Time in ensuring effective local governance: “Town Meeting is at the heart of participatory democracy in Massachusetts, and this updated edition reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping moderators and officials with the tools they need to uphold its traditions while addressing modern challenges.”

Carmin Reiss, past President of the MMA and Chair of the Editorial Board, highlighted the collaborative effort behind the revisions: “This edition is the result of a rigorous review process, drawing on the collective expertise of moderators and legal experts. We’re proud to offer a resource that continues to honor the legacy of parliamentary authorities like Bolton, Cushing, Demeter, Hackett, and Roberts, while remaining accessible to today’s readers.”

Town Meeting Time remains essential for anyone involved in Massachusetts town governance. Libraries, town officials, attorneys, and interested citizens are encouraged to purchase the new edition through the Massachusetts Moderators Association’s website at massmoderators.org/tmt4.

The MMA extends its gratitude to all who contributed to this monumental effort, ensuring that the spirit and practice of Town Meeting remain vibrant and relevant for generations to come.

About the Massachusetts Moderators Association

The Massachusetts Moderators Association is dedicated to supporting moderators and advancing the practice of Town Meeting governance across the Commonwealth. Through education, resources, and collaboration, the MMA upholds the principles of local participatory democracy that are at the core of Massachusetts’ unique heritage.

