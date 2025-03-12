airSlate and StellarGrade Partner to Empower Netsuite Users with Smarter Document Workflows

airSlate and StellarGrade Partner for Netsuite Users

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate, a global leader in document workflow automation and eSignature solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with StellarGrade Consulting Inc., a premier NetSuite consulting firm based in Canada. This partnership aims to empower StellarGrade’s clients by integrating airSlate’s no-code platform, designed to automate complex, error-prone document workflows, into their NetSuite ecosystems, driving efficiency and operational excellence.airSlate serves over 100 million users globally with its robust suite of document management and business process automation tools. Its flagship product, airSlate WorkFlow, unifies eSignature, no-code workflow automation, document generation, PDF editing, and web forms into a single, seamless platform.The transformative capabilities of WorkFlow lie in its ability to integrate seamlessly with ERP systems like NetSuite. By leveraging robotic process automation (RPA), airSlate enables users to automate repetitive tasks such as data entry, document creation, and approvals. With these tools, StellarGrade’s clients can focus on strategic business goals, customer engagement, and scaling their operations, rather than manual administrative tasks.“StellarGrade is dedicated to being a true partner in our customers' growth, and that starts by embedding ourselves in their business rather than acting as an external vendor. By deeply understanding their operations, we deliver tailored NetSuite implementations, seamless system integrations, and optimized business processes that drive real results,” said Henry Le, Managing Partner at StellarGrade.StellarGrade has built a strong reputation as a trusted advisor to businesses across industries such as software, retail, manufacturing, and apparel. The firm specializes in crafting NetSuite solutions that address specific operational challenges, ensuring seamless integration and maximum impact for its clients. Henry Le adds, “Rather than pushing complex customizations when NetSuite lacks a native feature, StellarGrade prioritizes recommending best-in-class solutions like airSlate that already do the job well, enabling businesses to streamline processes without unnecessary complexity.”“StellarGrade’s deep expertise in NetSuite implementation and optimization makes this partnership a natural fit as we expand our footprint in the ERP ecosystem,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate. “Together, we’re empowering organizations to reimagine their workflows, reduce inefficiencies, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”This collaboration marks another milestone in airSlate’s mission to provide innovative workflow solutions to businesses worldwide. With StellarGrade’s proven track record of success and airSlate’s cutting-edge technology, the partnership is poised to deliver significant value to shared customers and the broader NetSuite community.For those interested in seeing the joint solution in action, StellarGrade will host "Thrive with Oracle NetSuite" on March 26th at Le Westin Montreal, an event focused on ERP, automation, and business efficiency. The event will bring together industry experts, customers, and prospects to explore key advancements and best practices in digital transformation. airSlate is sponsoring and joining StellarGrade at the event to showcase how integrated workflow automation solutions enhance NetSuite’s capabilities. More details can be found at: https://lnkd.in/gJh2au6A For more information on airSlate, visit: https://www.airslate.com/ For more information on StellarGrade, visit: https://stellargrade.com/ ABOUT AIRSLATEairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over 100 million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub, and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures, and GSquared.ABOUT STELLARGRADE CONSULTING INC.StellarGrade is a premier NetSuite consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses scale sustainably by turning complex processes into streamlined, data-driven operations. More than just another consulting firm, StellarGrade partners closely with clients to craft tailored NetSuite solutions that reduce inefficiencies and enhance long-term success. With deep expertise across industries such as software, retail, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution, StellarGrade empowers organizations to maximize their NetSuite investment with optimized workflows, system integrations, and automation strategies that drive real results.

