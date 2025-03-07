Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC Expands Services with Introduction of Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon

Dr. Ben Ogunwale, Board Certified Doctor at Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC. Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon

Queen City Gastro adds the Spatz3 Balloon, a non-surgical, adjustable weight loss solution in Charlotte, NC. Call 704-362-4403 or visit queencitygastro.com.

We are excited to bring the Spatz3 intragastric weight loss balloon to the Charlotte area. Together, we’ll take the first step toward a healthier, more confident you.” — Dr. Ben Ogunwale

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC , a leading provider of digestive health services, proudly announces the addition of the Spatz3 Adjustable Intragastric Balloon to its comprehensive weight loss solutions. This cutting-edge, non-surgical weight management tool is now available for individuals struggling with obesity and seeking a medically supervised path to sustainable weight loss.“We are excited to bring the Spatz3 intragastric weight loss balloon to the Charlotte area. Together, we’ll take the first step toward a healthier, more confident you," said Dr. Ogunwale , Board Certified Doctor at Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC.The Spatz3 Intragastric BalloonThe Spatz3 Adjustable Intragastric Balloon is the first and only FDA-approved adjustable gastric balloon designed to help patients lose weight safely and effectively. Unlike traditional intragastric balloons, Spatz3 offers a unique adjustability feature, allowing for volume modifications to enhance patient comfort and optimize weight loss results over time. This advanced treatment enables patients to lose 15% to 17.7% of their body weight.About Dr. Ben OgunwaleThis innovative procedure is led by Dr. Ben Ogunwale, a board-certified gastroenterologist and internal medicine specialist. Dr. Ogunwale completed his medical education in Russia, followed by an Internal Medicine residency at Huron Hospital, a Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Ohio. He further specialized with a Gastroenterology Fellowship at MetroHealth Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University. Fluent in English, Russian, and Yoruba, Dr. Ogunwale has a special interest in swallowing difficulties and functional gastrointestinal diseases. He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Dr. Ogunwale is affiliated with Carolinas Healthcare System and NovantHealth. Dr. Ogunwale and his team are committed to offering personalized care and the latest advancements in non-surgical weight loss solutions.Key Benefits of the Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon:- Non-Surgical, Minimally Invasive Procedure – Inserted endoscopically and removed after 8 months- Adjustable Volume – Allows for personalized weight loss optimization- Enhanced Comfort – Adjustable balloon reduces side effects like nausea and discomfort- Proven Weight Loss Results – Patients can achieve significant weight reduction and improved metabolic healthIdeal Candidates for the Spatz3 BalloonThe Spatz3 Adjustable Intragastric Balloon is best suited for individuals with a BMI between 30-40 who have struggled with traditional weight loss methods such as diet and exercise. It is an excellent option for those seeking a non-surgical, reversible weight loss solution and needing additional support to establish long-term healthy eating habits and lifestyle changes. Ideal candidates are individuals who are not eligible for or do not wish to undergo bariatric surgery. The procedure is performed on an outpatient basis, requiring no permanent alterations to the digestive system, making it a safe and effective alternative to bariatric surgery.Scheduling a ConsultationPatients interested in learning more about the Spatz3 Adjustable Balloon can schedule a consultation with Dr Ben Ogunwale today. Take the first step towards a healthier, happier life with this innovative weight loss solution.For more information, contact Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC at 704-362-4403 or visit the website: https://www.queencitygastro.com/ About Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PCQueen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology, PC is a specialty medical clinic in Charlotte, NC focused on the management of digestive disorders. They offer a comprehensive evaluation of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, liver, and biliary system.Their philosophy is to do their best to provide the highest quality digestive health care. They have a friendly and compassionate staff to provide private consultation and a clear explanation of your digestive health process within a comfortable environment. They will listen to your concerns, examine you, and recommend appropriate diagnostic tests and therapy. They remain committed to your care until you get better. They provide in-office diagnostic tests and therapy to better serve you including colonoscopy, upper endoscopy (EGD), SmartPill, Capsule endoscopy, pH Bravo, Anorectal Manometry, Rectal sensation study, Biofeedback, Infusion therapy, Hydrogen breath tests, Hemorrhoid band ligation, Orbera gastric balloon placement. Call 704-362-4403 or schedule an appointment online today ( https://www.queencitygastro.com/ ) for expert care from a highly skilled doctor.As a trusted name in gastroenterology and hepatology, Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC is committed to providing state-of-the-art, patient-centric care. With a team of experienced gastroenterologists, the practice offers advanced solutions for weight management, digestive disorders, and liver diseases. By introducing the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon, the clinic enhances its mission of helping patients achieve healthier lifestyles and long-term wellness. Visit Queen City Gastroenterology & Hepatology PC to learn more about their services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.