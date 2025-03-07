Women's Health App Market to Reach $18.25 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 20.1%

The growth of the global Women’s Health App Market size is majorly driven by the increase in prevalence of menstrual disturbances and menopause diseases.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A women's health app is a mobile application that is designed specifically to help women manage and monitor their health and wellbeing. These apps offer a range of features, such as tracking menstrual cycles, fertility, pregnancy, breastfeeding, menopause, and overall health and fitness. They may also provide access to health resources, such as articles, videos, and podcasts, as well as allow users to connect with healthcare professionals, track symptoms, and set reminders for appointments and medications. The global Women's Health App Market was valued at $2.88 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.25 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Some women's health apps are designed for specific health conditions, such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), while others are more general and can be used by women of all ages and health backgrounds. With the increasing use of smartphones and mobile technology, women's health apps are becoming more popular as a way to improve women's health outcomes and empower them to take control of their own health.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -
• Flo Health, Inc.,
• Clue App,
• Apple Inc.,
• Glow, Inc.,
• Google Inc.,
• Withings,
• Fitbit, Inc.,
• Ovia health,
• DOT (Cycle Technologies),
• NURX Inc.,
• FemTec Health,
• Kindbody,
• Ava,
• Wildflower Health,
• Maven Clinic,
• Nabla Care,
• Natural cycle

Here is an analysis of women's health apps by age group and pregnancy:

1. Adolescents and young adults: Women in this age group may benefit from health apps that focus on reproductive health, including menstrual cycle tracking, fertility awareness, and contraception. These apps can help young women understand their bodies and make informed decisions about their sexual health.2. Women in their 20s and 30s: Women in this age group may benefit from a wide range of women's health apps, including menstrual cycle tracking, fertility and pregnancy apps, fitness and nutrition apps, and mental health apps. These apps can help women stay healthy and manage stress during busy and sometimes challenging periods of life, such as starting a career, getting married, or having children.3. Women in their 40s and 50s: Women in this age group may benefit from menopause apps, as well as apps that focus on breast cancer screening and prevention. They may also benefit from fitness and nutrition apps that help maintain bone health and manage chronic health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.4. Pregnancy and postpartum: Women who are pregnant or have recently given birth may benefit from pregnancy and postpartum apps that provide information on prenatal care, labor and delivery, breastfeeding, and newborn care. These apps can help women stay informed and prepared throughout pregnancy and beyond.In conclusion, women's health apps can be useful for women of all ages and stages of life, including adolescents and young adults, women in their 20s and 30s, women in their 40s and 50s, and women who are pregnant or postpartum. Depending on the age group or pregnancy stage, women may benefit from different types of women's health apps that focus on reproductive health, menopause, breast cancer screening, fitness, nutrition, mental health, and pregnancy and postpartum care. 