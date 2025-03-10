Hall of Fame Members Cris Carter, Rickey Jackson, Eric Dickerson & Devin Hester to Play at James Hardie™ Invitational

James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Cris Carter Rickey Jackson Eric Dickerson Devin Hester

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced three more Pro Football Hall of Fame members have committed to the inaugural golf tournament. The James Hardie™ Invitational will feature 26 Pro Football Hall of Fame legends competing alongside 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals from March 31 to April 6, 2025 at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida.The latest additions include South Florida local Cris Carter, one of the greatest wide receivers of all time, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recipient. Joining him is linebacker Rickey Jackson, a dominant force on the New Orleans Saints' "Dome Patrol" defense, known for his relentless pass rushing and leadership, racking up 128 career sacks and earning a Super Bowl victory with the San Francisco 49ers. Also committed is running back Eric Dickerson, one of the most electrifying rushers in NFL history, who set the single season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984, mesmerizing fans with his signature upright running style. Rounding out the group is return specialist and wide receiver Devin Hester, widely regarded as the greatest return man in NFL history, holding the record for most return touchdowns and making an unforgettable impact with his opening kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI.These NFL greats join an impressive list of already committed Pro Football Hall of Fame members, including James Lofton, Orlando Pace, Andre Reed, Tim Brown, Marshall Faulk, Derrick Brooks, Steve Hutchinson, Roger Wehrli, John Randle, Mike Haynes, Anthony Muñoz, Demarcus Ware, Morten Andersen, Warren Sapp, Rondé Barber, Dwight Freeney, and Calvin Johnson. A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals will come together for an exciting three-day tournament that will be televised live on the Golf Channel.The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational promises to be a memorable blend of football and golf, complemented by a full schedule of parties, celebratory events, and off-course happenings to ensure a fun and exciting week for everyone involved. Tickets are now available at https://jameshardieinvitational.com James Hardie, America's leader in home building products, has committed to a multi-year partnership to serve as the title sponsor of this new and exciting event. The tournament will support cornerstone charities, including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Gold Coast. The James Hardie™ Invitational is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X [formerly Twitter] for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe inaugural James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational takes place March 31 to April 6, 2025, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. The tournament, which will be televised on the Golf Channel, will feature a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals competing for a purse of $2.2 million. Playing alongside the Champions Tour players will be 26 football legends, who will tee it up on Friday and Saturday of the event. Benefitting the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee Gold Coast, the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm that assists in running several PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, please visit www.JamesHardieInvitational.com

