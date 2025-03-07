City Council Approves Donation for Mattahunt Community Center

This week, the Council approved an order to accept and utilize a donation of a set of lockers, three bookshelves, and a desk – valued at $1,800 – donated by The Winsor School. These items will be used to enhance the facilities at the Mattahunt Community Center in the Mattapan Neighborhood.

The Mattahunt Community center is a cornerstone of the Mattapan neighborhood and provides residents with a community space, an accessible stage, a recording studio, an indoor pool, and a gymnasium. This generous donation will support the Center's continued efforts to serve the needs of the community.

The donation was accepted unanimously by the Council.