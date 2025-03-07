Progyny, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, today announced it expects to participate in several upcoming investor conferences. Progyny executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The executives will then be participating in meetings at the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer, will also participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audiocast and replay of the fireside chats will be available from the Events and Presentations section of Progyny’s website at http://investors.progyny.com.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

