Sugar Sugar™ Expands to Charlotte, North Carolina with Newest Location

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte, NC – February 2025 – Sugar Sugar™, the nation’s leader in organic beauty services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 5823 Prosperity Crossing Drive, Suite #2, Charlotte, NC 28269. Owned and operated by Joshua and Jessica Lopez, this expansion brings Sugar Sugar’s signature services—sugaring hair removal, organic airbrush spray tanning, vegan facials, and Brow Science™—to Charlotte’s thriving wellness, beauty and retail community.

With a focus on clean, results-driven beauty, Sugar Sugar™ has built a reputation for providing effective, organic, and science-backed skincare solutions. Unlike traditional waxing, sugaring removes hair in the natural direction of growth, minimizing irritation and ingrown hair. Combined with plant-based skincare and state-of-the-art spray tanning, Sugar Sugar™ is redefining the beauty experience—one client at a time.

"A Perfect Fit for Charlotte"

“Charlotte is such a dynamic and health-conscious city, and we knew it would be the perfect home for Sugar Sugar,” said Joshua Lopez, co-owner of Sugar Sugar Charlotte. “The community here values natural beauty and wellness, and we’re thrilled to bring a beauty brand that aligns with those values.”

Joshua and Jessica Lopez, both passionate about entrepreneurship and holistic skincare, saw an opportunity to bring the best of organic beauty services to the Queen City. With backgrounds in business management and client service, their goal is to create a warm, welcoming space where clients can achieve their best skin—naturally.

A Growing National Brand, Rooted in Science & Clean Beauty

“Charlotte’s vibrant and expanding market is exactly where Sugar Sugar™ belongs,” said Jeri Lucco, Director of Development for Sugar Sugar™. “The city’s focus on health, sustainability, and self-care makes it the ideal location for our organic beauty studio. We’re incredibly excited to see Joshua and Jessica bring the Sugar Sugar experience to North Carolina.”

With a proprietary line of organic, vegan, and sustainable beauty products, Sugar Sugar™ continues to innovate in the clean beauty space. The company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology, science-backed skincare, and all-natural ingredients ensures that clients receive not only exceptional service but also long-term solutions for their beauty needs.

Services Now Available at Sugar Sugar Charlotte

At Sugar Sugar Charlotte, clients can experience:

* Sugaring Hair Removal – A gentler alternative to waxing that removes hair with less irritation and longer-lasting results.

* Organic Airbrush Spray Tanning – A custom-blended tan that enhances natural skin tones, made with skin-nourishing, organic ingredients.

* Vegan Facials – Using plant-based, high-performance ingredients, these facials help restore, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin.

* Brow Science™ (Brow Sugaring, Tinting & Laminations) – Natural, long-lasting brow enhancements that shape and define without harsh chemicals.

Grand Opening Celebration

To celebrate the launch, Sugar Sugar Charlotte will be offering exclusive promotions for first-time clients. Soon the brand will be hosting a grand opening event featuring service demos, giveaways, and special discounts.

“We can’t wait to welcome Charlotte into the Sugar Sugar family,” said Joshua Lopez. “Our goal is to provide a place where people feel empowered in their beauty choices—knowing they’re choosing organic, effective, and ethical solutions for their skin.”

About Sugar Sugar™

Sugar Sugar™ is a leading franchise in the organic beauty industry, specializing in sugaring hair removal, skincare, airbrush tanning, and brow shaping. Dedicated to clean beauty and sustainable practices, Sugar Sugar™ offers clients natural, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional beauty services.

Sugar Sugar Charlotte

5823 Prosperity Crossing Drive, Suite #2

Charlotte, NC 28269

Learn more at: www.MySugarSugar.com

