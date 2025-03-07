Comer Applauds FEMA for Holding Bad Actors Accountable for Political Discrimination Against Trump Supporters

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided an update on its investigation into allegations of political discrimination within the agency and is holding bad actors accountable.

In November 2024, FEMA fired a supervisor for directing relief workers to avoid assisting homes displaying support for President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. In response, the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into political discrimination at FEMA and held a hearing with former Administrator Deanne Criswell. This week, FEMA informed the Oversight Committee that it has terminated three additional employees for failing to uphold the agency’s standards of conduct. The agency is also implementing additional training to reinforce that political affiliation must never be a factor in disaster relief efforts.

“Political affiliation should never be a factor in distributing taxpayer-funded disaster relief to Americans. I applaud FEMA for holding bad actors accountable and the Trump Administration for taking measures to ensure this never happens again at the agency. Americans demand accountability in Washington and President Trump and his administration are delivering it,” said Chairman Comer.

Read More:

Hearing Wrap Up: Discrimination by Unelected Bureaucrats Hindering FEMA’s Critical Mission

Following Whistleblower Allegations of Discrimination, Comer & Oversight Republicans Demand FEMA Provide Information