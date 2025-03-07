RegEd Welcomes Evan Cox as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Technology Innovation and Client Success

Raleigh, NC, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise compliance solutions for insurance companies and financial services firms, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Evan Cox as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With more than two decades of experience in technology leadership, Cox will spearhead RegEd’s technology strategy—advancing security, reliability, and platform modernization to ensure continued innovation and superior client outcomes.

As CTO, Cox will focus on enhancing RegEd’s cloud-based SaaS architecture, modernizing APIs and software development processes, expanding deployment options, and fortifying cybersecurity and compliance measures. His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening RegEd’s cutting-edge compliance and credentialing technology, ensuring clients receive the most advanced, secure, and efficient solutions available.

Cox joins RegEd from ION, a global provider of trading and workflow automation software for financial institutions, where he led the development of high-performance, mission-critical enterprise solutions known for their scalability and reliability. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Allegro Development Corporation, including serving as CTO, where he drove technology transformation in the financial services sector.

“Evan is a dynamic technology leader with a track record of driving meaningful innovation,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO of RegEd. “Having worked alongside him before, I have seen firsthand his ability to transform technology ecosystems, enhance security, and deliver solutions that empower clients. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue evolving our platform to meet the ever-changing needs of our industry.”

Cox is equally enthusiastic about the opportunity to shape RegEd’s next phase of growth.

“RegEd is at a pivotal moment, and I’m honored to join at such an exciting time,” said Evan Cox, CTO. “The demand for secure, scalable, and intelligent compliance solutions has never been greater. I look forward to working with Frank and the entire team to drive technology modernization, enhance platform capabilities, and ensure we continue to set the standard for excellence in compliance solutions.”

With Cox at the helm of technology strategy, RegEd reaffirms its commitment to delivering industry-leading compliance solutions that empower clients to operate with confidence and efficiency.

For more information, visit https://www.reged.com/.





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

Eric Clements eric.clements@reged.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.